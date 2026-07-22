Arsenal have been encouraged to make a move for RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa after missing out on Chelsea-newbie Morgan Rogers.

After signing Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier, Arsenal have turned their attention to improving their attack ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Gunners have reportedly struck a deal to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, and they initially intended to make Rogers their fourth summer signing.

However, Chelsea have beaten Arsenal in the race to sign Rogers, who has moved to Stamford Bridge for around £117m.

“For me, he is frightening…”

This leaves the Gunners scouring the market for an alternative, with Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande mooted as options.

Instead, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney thinks Arsenal should sign Norway international Nusa, who joined RB Leipzig in 2024 for around £19m.

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Nusa impressed for Norway at the World Cup, and Deeney thinks he would fix a “problem” for Arsenal.

“I haven’t heard anyone linked with this guy: Antonio Nusa, left winger for Norway, 21 years of age for RB Leipzig, For me, he is frightening,” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“He’s 21 years of age and played 35 games last year, 5 goals, 4 assists. 36 games the year before, 5 goals and 6 assists, so he is showing you that he can do it both goals and assists at his 21 years of age.

“He came on in the second half against England and did really well, but I just think at 21 and on that high left (position) now, which is an area that most teams are struggling.

“I think to Chelsea, arguably Man United as well. They do put Cunha there, but I think he’s probably better for the middle. Arsenal have got that problem, so why would you not look at a young man like that?”

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Deeney has also given a few more reasons why Arsenal should pursue Nusa, who is a “really talented player”.

“This kid’s very quick as well. I remember watching him in the qualifying games and he’s the only one who can keep up with Haaland,” Deeney added.

“Haaland loved playing with this guy because when he gets away on the break, Haaland knows he doesn’t have to slow down. This guy gets to the byline and just fizzes it across the box

“He’s a really talented player and has obviously played in the Champions League as well, so he’s got all that experience.

“With the English tax that we clearly know we have when you look at like Morgan Rogers’ price tag, Declan Rice and also Elliot Anderson, they’re all hundred million.

“There are so many gems out there that you can get that I think do just as good a job.”

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