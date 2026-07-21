Xabi Alonso is looking to sort his squad out before the start of the season.

Chelsea are weighing up a potential deal for England centre-back John Stones after sealing a transfer for Morgan Rogers, according to reports.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last season as Chelsea sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaigna at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will have no European football to sell to any of their signings this summer and there was a worry that the Blues could also lose some players as a result.

However, Marc Cucurella is the main player Chelsea have lost with the Spain international leaving to join Real Madrid in a deal worth around €60m.

Chelsea are hoping to hold on to their other top stars, although there is an expectation that Enzo Fernandez could leave after the Blues unexpectedly beat Arsenal to the signing of Aston Villa and England star Rogers.

It has been clear over the last few days that a deal would be sealed but talkSPORT claim that Chelsea ‘have finalised the statement signing’ of Rogers in a deal worth £117m.

READ: Romano reveals Aston Villa have ‘sent official bid’ for Chelsea star; Villans in Leao talks

The website adds: ‘The deal was done within 48 hours after talks between Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali and Villa owner Nassef Sawiris with Eghbali playing a significant role in pitching Chelsea to the player.

‘Meanwhile, Chelsea captain and England right-back Reece James, as well as Rogers’ close friend Cole Palmer, were also said to be part of the pitch.’

The Daily Mail is now claiming that Rogers could be joined by England team-mate Stones at Stamford Bridge next season with Chelsea ‘considering a move’ for the former Manchester City man.

Stones has left the Citizens on free transfer and Chelsea are now weighing up a potential deal for the England star, who is enjoying some rest after his exploits in North America, while Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix is also a target for the Blues.

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The Daily Mail adds: ‘Chelsea’s interest comes a month after club sources tried to kill off rumours circulating within football circles that they were looking at Stones. However, he is now a legitimate candidate, it can be confirmed.’

Chelsea knocked back by Bournemouth for Scott

Chelsea are also hoping to bring in another midfielder this summer and talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that they recently had an approach turned down for Bournemouth star Alex Scott.

Crook wrote on X: ‘EXC: Chelsea have had a recent approach for Alex Scott rebuffed. Were willing to pay just north of £60m. Figure nowhere near Bournemouth’s valuation and the Cherries have made it clear to Scott’s suitors they don’t want to sell in any case. With @JacobsBen for @talkSPORT.’

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