Morgan Rogers is about to break a whole lot of records

Morgan Rogers will smash at least nine different transfer records when he completes his surprise £117m move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

It was a “big surprise” for Arsenal to see their priority signing hijacked, but Chelsea have certainly paid for the privilege.

The most expensive Chelsea signing ever

You had a good run, Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea are simply always going to Chelsea.

The Blues effectively made a rod for their own back with the panicked £115m signing of the Ecuadorean from Brighton three years ago. Nottingham Forest insisted that fee would have to be surpassed and Elliot Anderson made the most expensive central midfielder ever if his sale was to be countenanced, so Manchester City nudged the bar up to £116m.

That became the benchmark for the summer transfer window of 2026 in a microcosm, and allowed Villa to drive their valuation of Rogers up that little bit further to scare off Arsenal and clear a path to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will thus become the first club ever to make three separate signings of at least £100m, overtaking Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, all on two.

The most expensive Aston Villa sale ever

Only two clubs will have made more than one of those 13 sales worth nine-figure fees. For Aston Villa to even be competing with the greatest vendors in football history is remarkable.

It was reported in summer 2021 that Manchester City were contemplating offering Villa £90m for Jack Grealish, with Rogers a part-exchange sweetener to bump the valuation up closer to £100m.

Villa have managed to make around £217m on a £15m investment in both, which isn’t bad going for a club hoping to finally stop chasing its PSR tail.

The most expensive Middlesbrough sale ever

A shiny gold star for whichever Middlesbrough negotiator had the foresight to put a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Villa made on Rogers.

Boro almost certainly collected the entire £15m due in total fees for Rogers, who they signed in July 2023 from Manchester City and sold to Villa in February 2024.

And the Championship side will make even more by taking one-fifth of Villa’s Rogers revenue. The £20.4m sell-on clause alone is slightly higher than the money which took Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United, even before taking the initial £15m into account.

It is not, however, the most money ever generated through a sell-on clause.

The most expensive English footballer ever

It is a wonder that England DNA’d themselves into passive, retreating oblivion in the World Cup semi-final when two of their starters against Argentina are about to rank among the five most expensive footballers ever.

Elliot Anderson completed his Manchester City move during the tournament – and should have been dropped for that unforgivable treachery – while Rogers at least waited until the eve of their third-place play-off to negotiate an obligatory six-year Chelsea contract.

If either player fares as well as Declan Rice, the previous most expensive English footballer before this summer, then it will be money well spent.

The most expensive attacking midfielder ever

It is a fairly nebulous concept, especially with talk of Chelsea having promised Rogers a regular starting place on the left wing. But if his position to this point was to be properly categorised it would be as a No. 10 who plays off and in any of the areas behind the striker.

In that sense, he is about to become the most expensive attacking midfielder ever. Xabi Alonso played the biggest role in developing the current incumbent, but will hope that Rogers can adapt quicker and better than Florian Wirtz at Liverpool.

The most expensive 23-year-old footballer ever

Perhaps the proudest record of all, and another Elliot Anderson will have held painfully briefly before having it wrestled from his devastated, pathetic grasp.

Before his Manchester City switch, the title belonged for an entire decade to Paul Pogba. Manchester United paid £93.2m for the Frenchman’s ostensibly prime years. They are still waiting for them to be unlocked.

The most expensive transfer to a team lower in the Premier League table

It was supposed to be an unbeatable transfer record; in hindsight, it was quite obvious that Chelsea themselves would eventually break it.

Spurs did come close this summer, putting £100m down to sign Sandro Tonali from a Newcastle side they finished five places below in 2025/26.

But that £115m Moises Caicedo move, taking him from Brighton in 6th to Chelsea in 12th in 2023, felt everlasting.

Not so. The gap between Villa in 4th and the Blues in 10th is just as big in terms of positions if not points, and at £117m it is Rogers taking the most expensive step down in Premier League history.

The most expensive transfer to a non-Champions League team

Along the same lines, but the most effective way of underlining how absurd it is for a Champions League qualifier to lose one of its best players to a team which missed out on European football altogether because they finished below promoted Sunderland.

The most expensive Morgan in football history

Our thoughts are with Gibbs-White and Wes at this difficult time.