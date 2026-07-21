Liverpool ‘will sign’ Barcola as they confirm third summer transfer with FSG to ‘spend big’

Liverpool will sign Bradley Barcola “as a minimum” this summer with the Reds set to “spend big” this summer, according to reports.

The Merseysiders have so far brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a deal worth around €40m, while Jeremy Jacquet also arrived from Rennes in a deal that was lined up in the winter.

Liverpool still appear to be after several new players but they are particularly interested in signing a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who was given permission in March to pursue a new challenge elsewhere this summer.

It has been claimed that Liverpool have even gone as far as submitting a bid for PSG winger Barcola but The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that the French champions are still convinced that they don’t want to sell.

Ornstein explained when asked about interest from Arsenal: “Bradley Barcola has been mentioned, but we don’t know of active movements from Arsenal on Barcola at this moment in time. PSG’s standpoint is that they do NOT want to sell him, they would like to renew his contract.

“Even if they are to sell him, the price in their mind would be higher – considerably, I think – than Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City. This is a player who has won Champions Leagues, you have got to pay the market rate.

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“He does have two years to go on his contract, he doesn’t appear to be signing, he appears to be open to moving. It seems, for multiple reasons, it’s one that might take some time to develop, whether that’s staying or going.”

But now Football Insider insists that Liverpool ‘will sign’ Barcola this summer with former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson insisting they are unlikely to stop there.

Borson told Football Insider: “Liverpool haven’t really done anything yet either, but they will do. I think they definitely will do.

“They’ll probably sign [Bradley] Barcola as a minimum, I would think. So, Liverpool are going to spend quite big.

“But outside of that, there’s not a lot of movement.

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“And are the teams lower down going to start picking off the excess at Liverpool, [Man] City, Arsenal, the fringe players that those teams would want to sell?”

Liverpool complete latest signing

Liverpool have also revealed another signing with Samuel Martinez set to arrive from Colombian side Atletico Nacional in a ‘completed’ deal.

A statement on the club’s official website read: ‘Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Samuel Martinez from Atletico Nacional.

‘The 17-year-old attacking midfielder will join the Reds’ Academy ranks ahead of the 2027-28 season, after a move to bring him to the club was completed.

‘Martinez starred for Colombia as they were winners of the U17 South American Championship in April.

‘He featured in all six of his country’s games at the tournament and registered three assists, including one each in the 3-0 semi-final defeat of Brazil and 4-0 final victory over Argentina.’

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