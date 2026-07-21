Tottenham are running the risk of missing out on Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, according to reports.

Spurs have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer window as the Tottenham hierarchy look to avoid a repeat of their 17th-placed finish in the last two seasons.

Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign by beating Everton 1-0 to finish two points clear of West Ham, who were relegated to the Championship.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka were their first three signings on free transfers from Liverpool, Bournemouth and Burnley respectively.

Tottenham then spent £237m on the signings of Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke as Roberto De Zerbi keeps improving his squad.

But Spurs are far from done with De Zerbi still hoping to seriously improve his attacking options with a couple of new wingers and a striker.

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Speaking over the weekend, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Savinho is still their main target from Manchester City.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Tottenham in terms of incomings, I stand by my news. In May, June, July I maintain my information. Tottenham want Savinho. Tottenham will go for Savinho. There are negotiations ongoing club to club, Tottenham and Manchester City.

“Savinho is very keen on a move to Tottenham. Savinho was already prepared to go to Tottenham one year ago, they wanted him in summer 2025. It was an exclusive story, I remember, July 2025.

“Then the deal didn’t happen because City decided to keep Savinho, to offer him a new contract in September, but now Savinho wants to go to Tottenham and Tottenham are negotiating for Savinho with Man City.

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“Then in order to get the green light for the move, Man City would need a replacement for Savinho, that’s the point. But Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal. Not today, not yesterday, but I told you in June and I stand by my information. Tottenham and Savinho, this remains the priority. This remains the topic and this remains the deal.”

Tottenham ‘could risk’ hijack from Liverpool or Chelsea

Another winger they are interested in is Benfica and Norway star Schjelderup with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (Sport Witness) insisting that Tottenham are the ‘most advanced’ club in the race to sign the player.

However, Tottenham – who have opened talks to sign Schjelderup – ‘could risk’ a hijack from either Liverpool or Chelsea if they don’t get a move on as their interest in the Bodo-born 22-year-old ‘is no longer a secret’.

It is understood that the ‘biggest obstacle’ is now Benfica’s asking price for the young winger with previous reports claiming that €40m could be a starting point – but the latest report is insisting that the Portuguese side could now look to get €80m.

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