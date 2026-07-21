According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero is ‘now certain’ to leave after the World Cup, while another Spurs player has ‘said yes’ to a move.

Romero has not been without his critics over his apparent attitude issues, but he is a brilliant defender when he is at his best.

The 2022 World Cup winner was only a bit-part player for Tottenham during the 2025/26 campaign due to injury, but he made a big impact for Argentina at this summer’s tournament.

Romero has been heavily linked with an exit from Tottenham in recent months, and they appear to have already replaced him with the signings of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

And a new report from Football Insider claims Romero is ‘certain to leave’ after ‘speaking with his Argentina teammates’, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown insisting that he is “going to move on”.

“Romero leaving Tottenham is a certainty at this stage, he’s going to move on,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“Tottenham came to the conclusion at the end of last season that they can’t rely on him, his performances were too inconsistent and he cost them far too may games.

“As far as they’re concerned, if a good offer comes in for him, they’re ready to let him move on and then build their squad without him.

“Romero, meanwhile, he’s been on international duty speaking to his Argentina teammates, and I have no doubt they have been convincing him to move on.

“Most of them play in Spain, where we know there has been interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and that most likely is where he’ll end up.

“He’ll get to reunite with some of his teammates, and by all accounts he is keen to play in Spain, so it’s a deal that works for everybody in the end, they all get what they want.

“Romero gets to move on to a new club, and Tottenham get to cash in on a player who they have been keen to replace for a while.”

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Antother Tottenham star ‘says next’ to summer transfer

More Spurs players will inevitably leave the club in the coming weeks, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk has revealed that forward Will Lankshear has ‘said yes’ to joining Championship side Middlesbrough.

Boro are now said to be ‘poised to sign’ Lankshear this summer.

Regarding the terms of the £10m move, the report explains: ‘Tottenham remain huge admirers of the striker and are not prepared to sever ties completely.

‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that Spurs are expected to insert both a substantial sell-on clause and a buy-back option as part of any permanent transfer, reflecting the belief within the club that Lankshear still has the potential to develop into a Premier League striker.’

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