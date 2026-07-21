According to reports, Manchester United have ‘turned to’ Fulham star Sander Berge to be their third midfield signing after opting against two other targets.

It has been widely reported in recent months that the Red Devils intend to make three midfield signings this summer, and they have already landed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Michael Carrick‘s side are also expected to recruit in other positions, but it appears as if their current priority is to sign a third midfielder.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd are linked with a wide array of options to be their final midfield signing this summer, but journalist Graeme Bailey for our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims they have ‘pulled the plug’ on signing Carlos Baleba after encountering an issue during negotiations.

“What I am hearing is they want someone who can really help them defensively,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

READ: Man Utd in serious talks to sign PL midfielder after he decides to reject new contract

“In an ideal world they’d just sign Carlos Baleba. They absolutely love his game. Yes, he didn’t have his best season, but they still believe he’d be an outstanding fit for Manchester United.”

On his valuation, he added: “United believe Baleba is worth somewhere around the £50m mark, especially after what they considered an inconsistent campaign. Brighton couldn’t disagree more.

“Even before Elliot Anderson became the most expensive British player ever (now surpassed by Morgan Rogers), Brighton were talking about figures well north of £75m and closer to £100m. That immediately puts him outside United’s thinking.”

And they have the same issue with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Bailey claimed: “They absolutely love Alex Scott, but his decision to reject Bournemouth’s new contract doesn’t suddenly make him easier to sign.

“If anything, Bournemouth’s valuation is enormous and well beyond what United believe represents fair value.”

READ MORE: Romano rates Man Utd chances of signing Ndiaye or Summerville after Rashford decision made

Sander Berge backed to “do a very good job” for Man Utd

Alternatively, Man Utd have reportedly decided to ‘turn to’ £40m-rated Sander Berge, while Roma’s Manu Kone and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga remain options.

Bailey has revealed that the Red Devils hierarchy feel Berge can “do a very good job” if he joined this summer.

“Experience is something they value and that’s why Berge keeps coming up,” Bailey continued.

“He’s proven in the Premier League, he’d probably cost under £40m and he showed again at the World Cup with Norway that when he’s surrounded by top-quality players he can elevate his game.

“He’s someone United genuinely believe could come in and do a very good job.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd have upper hand over Arsenal for priority target after holding initial discussions