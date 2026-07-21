Liverpool have been backed to beat Manchester United and others in the race to sign Alex Scott from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

So far this summer, Liverpool have made two summer signings, having landed Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet.

But the Reds still have a lot to do becuase they are in the market for a second new winger, while they could also bring in a centre-midfielder, centre-back and/or right-back.

Regarding their search for a new midfielder, a recent report claimed they have identified Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as a leading summer target.

Alternatively, they could move for Scott, who is valued at around £80m, to reunite him with new head coach Andoni Iraola after it was reported on Tuesday that he has turned down a new contract.

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Man Utd are reportedly the ‘only club’ in ‘serious discussions’ over signing Scott, but ex-Liverpool star Emile Heskey has backed his former club to land the midfielder.

“When you look at the young midfielders moving around the market right now, he’s right up there with the best of them, and he probably wouldn’t command half the inflated price tag of others despite being just as talented,” Heskey told 10bet.

“The great thing for me is that Iraola has already proven he can get the absolute best out of him.

“Having a player like that make the step up with a manager who already trusts him inside out would be a massive asset.”

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Regarding potential exits, Heskey has explained why Liverpool would be wise to cash in on winger Cody Gakpo if they received a suitable offer.

“Yeah, I would consider selling Cody if a decent offer was on the table,” Heskey added.

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“When you’re coming in as a new manager, you have to cold-headedly look at your assets, and he is an asset who holds significant market value that you could cash in on to fund your own vision.

“He has had a decent enough World Cup in terms of scoring and creating chances for Holland, which keeps his profile high.

“But at club level for Liverpool, it hasn’t consistently looked great for him. So yes, you’d definitely have to consider a serious offer.”

On Andoni Iraola’s arrival, he continued: “I’m excited to see where it goes. I really liked his Bournemouth side—I liked the aggressive nature of his setup, the fact that they were always on the front foot, and the sheer energy they played with.

“That said, managing and coaching Liverpool is a completely different kettle of fish.

“First, there’s a specific, historical way of playing expected there, and second, the baseline expectation for results is massive. It will be fascinating to see how it pans out.”

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