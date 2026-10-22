Arsenal: Gerrard reserves special praise for ‘world-class’ Gunners star after Bayern Munich draw

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been labelled “world class” after he scored the equaliser as the Gunners drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Gunners went ahead early on in the Allianz Arena after Eberechi Eze scored with an emphatic finish, which was given after a VAR check for offside.

Bayern Munich equalised through Alphonso Davies before a Harry Kane penalty put the Germans into the lead with 29 minutes to go.

However, Rice produced a wonderful run and finish to give Arsenal a share of the points in their latest league phase match in the Champions League.

And Gerrard hailed the Arsenal star as a “world-class midfielder” and was impressed by the Gunners as they “showed real character and mentality” on the night.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I did look at this game and think it was a wonderful opportunity for Arsenal to show why they’re Premier League champions and to go and win this game.

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“Bayern were missing six or seven starters and the manager has been ill this week but credit to them because they played like men.

“I think Arsenal would have really fancied this game and might have been rubbing their hands together in the dressing room, but Bayern stood up, played some wonderful football.

“It would have been really unfair if Bayern had lost that, but then at the end it was Arsenal who needed to respond and they didn’t feel sorry for themselves.

“They’ve come here in a tough environment and gone 2-1 behind but they stood up, found the solution and showed real character and mentality.”

On Rice he added: “Forget about that, Declan Rice is a world-class midfielder and that was a top, top goal.”

Rice supported England team-mate Kane in his post-match interview ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony later in the year.

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When asked about Kane’s Ballon d’Or chances, Rice said: “He is the clear winner. His numbers speak for themselves, the year he has had has been remarkable.

“When you play with him you realise how good he is and when you play against him you see how much of a pain it is.

“He is ridiculous, such a good player and I am lucky I can play with him, not so lucky I have to play against him.”

On their draw in Germany, Rice added: “We weren’t just going to come here and sit, that’s what the manager has drilled into us over the past two days.

“At home they are probably one of the best teams in Europe so to come here tonight and give that account of ourselves was really good.”

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