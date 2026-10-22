Man Utd boardroom descends into CIVIL WAR as Wilcox pushes for PL proven manager

The Man Utd boardroom has descended into ‘civil war’ as the club decides a successor for Michael Carrick, according to reports.

Man Utd lost 4-1 to Como on Wednesday evening in another disappointing performance and result for Carrick’s side, who are now winless in seven matches in all competitions.

After Carrick fired Man Utd to Champions League qualification via a third-placed Premier League finish last term, there were always worries among some of the fanbase that things would fall apart this term.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League after just one win all season, out of the Carabao Cup and now 20th in the Champions League table.

A humiliating defeat in Como in midweek has seen rumours build of a potential Carrick departure with numerous names linked as potential replacements.

TalkSPORT ruled out Fabian Hurzeler earlier on Thursday as the German would reject any advances from Man Utd to stay at Brighton, who are currently third in the Premier League and nine points clear of the Red Devils.

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And now the Daily Mail are claiming that ‘civil war spills over into the boardroom’ as director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell disagree over Carrick’s successor.

The newspaper ‘has learned that along with disagreements on the pitch between players and manager, there is also growing discontent in the boardroom.’

Potential replacements for Carrick ‘have already been sounded out privately’ with Vivell ‘understood to be pushing hard for Julian Nagelsmann to be the leading candidate’.

However, the report adds that ‘sources have suggested that Wilcox, who is Vivell’s boss in the chain of command, prefers a Premier League proven manager, with Eddie Howe, Fabian Hurzeler, Unai Emery and Antonio Conte, who have all come up on a shortlist, a tick in that category’.

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One source close to a first-team player told the Daily Mail: “It needs to start at the top.

“Recruitment guys, manager, the lot need to go.”

Another source said: “This needs a strong board to make hard decisions fast. They’ve already wasted too much time.”

Carrick ‘set to remain in charge’ at Man Utd for Bournemouth clash

BBC Sport have also reported on Carrick’s future with the Man Utd head coach ‘set to remain in charge’ for Sunday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth but ‘senior figures are concerned about performances and results.’

The report added: ‘Despite concern at the performances, some in the United hierachy are of the view chopping and changing mangers so regularly in recent years has failed to arrest United’s decline, and Carrick has been let down by players who are under-performing.

‘While Carrick is expected to remain in charge for Sunday’s match, United have already begun the process of identifying possible replacements.’

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