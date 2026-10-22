Man Utd reach decision on stripping Bruno Fernandes of captaincy after Carrick ‘betrayal’

Man Utd will not strip Bruno Fernandes of the captaincy as ‘he was voicing understandable anger’ after their loss to Como, according to reports.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by the Serie A outfit on Wednesday as they put in another disappointing performance to pile pressure on Michael Carrick.

Defeat to Como saw Man Utd take their winless streak in all competitions to seven with rumours that the Red Devils are now sounding out replacements for Carrick.

Fernandes didn’t help his manager’s cause in the aftermath of the loss to Como by questioning Carrick and his coaching staff’s tactics during the encounter.

The Man Utd captain said: “It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind.”

Several pundits and former players hit out at Fernandes’ comments, including Frank Leboeuf, who said it amounted to a “betrayal” of Carrick.

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However, Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett insists Fernandes won’t lose his captaincy and is ‘unlikely to be disciplined’ for his outburst.

Dorsett wrote on X: ‘Excl: Bruno Fernandes will not be stripped of the #mufc captaincy and is unlikely to be disciplined by the club following his criticism of the coaching staff after the defeat to Como.

‘Disappointment with comments, but wider feeling is he was voicing understandable anger at the manner of the defeat. Meanwhile, we’ve been told Carrick will take charge of United as usual for Sunday’s game v #Bournemouth but there is growing concern among club bosses about the team’s poor run of form. No plans beyond.’

How Warnock would have handled Fernandes at Man Utd…

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock insists that Fernandes’ actions were “a disgrace” but that Carrick will start the Man Utd captain again at the weekend.

Warnock said on talkSPORT: “When things go wrong in a dressing room, players never look in the mirror, they always blame something else. Whether it’s the pitch, the ball, it used to be the boots and everything else, now it’s the manager.

“I just thought it was a disgrace. Fernandes, about a year ago when he started waving his arms, I hated him from a manager’s point of view. In fairness, he started playing and looked their best player, I thought, ‘He’s their best chance’.

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“I understand what Gabby’s saying about playing the kids, but you can’t play the kids on Sunday, and you can’t leave Fernandes out.

“He’s going to have to have a chat with him and, however much he hates doing it, he’ll play Fernandes on Sunday.

“He’ll say, ‘Come on, we’re at home, get back to your way’.”

It comes hot on the heels of criticism of the club from Lisandro Martinez, on which Warnock added: “Martinez coming out like that, they’re not bothered! They’ve got a club lined up, or they’re going to go somewhere else. They’re not bothered about the manager, I felt sorry for him (Carrick) last night.”

When if he’d be able to contain his anger with Fernandes if he was the Man Utd manager, Warnock replied: “You’re going to speak to him but, I’m not being funny, I think if you’re captain is onside with you, he wouldn’t even think about saying what he said.”

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