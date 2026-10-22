Man Utd: Hurzeler reaches decision on replacing Carrick as Red Devils boss

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has reached a decision on replacing Michael Carrick at Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Serie A side Como in the Champions League on Wednesday to pile more pressure on Carrick.

Man Utd have now gone seven matches in all competitions without a win with the Red Devils 13th in the Premier League, out of the Carabao Cup and 20th in the Champions League table.

There have already been rumours that Man Utd are running out of patience with Eddie Howe, Unai Emery, Julian Nagelsmann, Hurzeler and Antonio Conte among the names discussed to take over.

However, one of those names can now be ruled out, according to talkSPORT, as Brighton head coach Hurzeler ‘would not be interested’ in taking over from Carrick if the Man Utd job became available.

The report adds: ‘The Brighton head coach is understood to have admirers among the United hierarchy as they eye a possible successor to Michael Carrick.’

READ: Man Utd next manager: Current PL boss ‘leads’ Hurzeler on six-man INEOS shortlist to replace Carrick

However, ‘while joining United would see him take over one of the biggest clubs in world football, the German is not keen on moving’.

The Sun also brought news earlier that Brighton are ‘confident they will keep hold of’ Hurzeler if Man Utd attempt to take him away from the Seagulls.

The report added: ‘But Sunsport understands Brighton are not worried about any potential attempts to lure their bright coach who is working wonders on the south coast and does NOT have a release clause.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that the Man Utd result against Como “could have serious repercussions” for Carrick.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “It’s embarrassing. But the worst thing about it I that I don’t think there were many people who thought Manchester United could win tonight.

“So, in some ways it doesn’t feel like a shock result. I think the manner of it is the shocking part of it.

“I think it’s such a bad result and a bad performance that it could have serious repercussions for the manager, unfortunately for him.

READ: Man Utd: Fernandes destroyed for Carrick ‘betrayal’; told to stop ‘cheating and crying’

“Good lad, good player for Man Utd, did really well last season, but again It looks like another Man Utd manager is going to bite the dust.”

Merson on Carrick: ‘He’s proven that he did get results last year’

However, Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Carrick should be kept on as Man Utd boss as he managed to prove himself last season.

Merson added: “It’s a bad result. It’s a bit like snakes and ladders. They get to the top of the ladder and then get to the snake and go back down again. It’s got to get steadied out.

“To steady the ship, I think you’ve got to keep with the same manager. He’s proven that he did get results last year. This is what I wanted to see from Michael Carrick last season. When it was going well and people were saying give him the job, it’s easy when you’re winning every week.

“It’s when you’re not doing well how the manager reacts. Now is the time to see how you are going to react.

“What do you change the manager for? You could bring in [Carlo] Ancelotti and tell him to win the league but he will fail miserably. But, if you want to come in and start learning how to walk first and go from there…

“It’s just bringing managers in and it’s the same thing. It’s Man Utd, you’ve got to win the league. You’re entitled to get top four. That’s not Man Utd any more.”

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