Liverpool: Romano puts Reds in mix for bombshell £100m January transfer after huge U-turn

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are potential January suitors for Alex Scott with Bournemouth now open to selling the midfielder, according to reports.

The Reds concentrated on improving their defence and attack during the summer transfer window as they brought in Ronald Araujo, Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz, while Jeremy Jacquet finally joined from Rennes.

There were rumours in the final weeks of the transfer window that Liverpool could look to bring in a new midfielder with Lamine Camara rumours doing the rounds.

Bournemouth’s Scott had also been on the radar of Liverpool and other Premier League clubs, especially Chelsea, during the summer market – but it became clear that the Cherries were not willing to sell the England international at any price.

Transfer insider Romano has now revealed that Bournemouth have made a U-turn on that stance ahead of January with the Italian hinting that Liverpool could make a move for Scott in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “After a number of meetings, not just one, between Alex Scott’s agents and Bournemouth, the decision of the club is to change their stance in the January transfer window.

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“In the summer, Chelsea tried twice to sign Alex Scott. Arsenal called before signing Bruno Guimaraes, and Liverpool called to understand the situation without submitting a bid. All the top English clubs were trying to understand the situation.

“Chelsea were the most aggressive, and Bournemouth told all these clubs that the player was not for sale. The player was going nowhere.

“Then, Bournemouth wanted Alex Scott to sign a new contract, but there was no agreement. Now, Bournemouth are open to selling Alex Scott already in the January transfer window.

“So, Scott leaving in January is a genuine and serious possibility. Again, this depends on the proposal. Sources close to Bournemouth believe it has to be a minimum of £100 million. It has to be big money in order to open the door.

“Let me clarify that Bournemouth are not putting the player up for sale in the January window. It is that Bournemouth could be open to selling if the bid is a good bid, an important bid, and if the player wants to go. These have to be the conditions.

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“Chelsea are still there. Chelsea like the player, Chelsea love the player. So, Chelsea are maintaining a genuine interest in Alex Scott. He is a player they are absolutely keeping on their shortlist.”

Romano: ‘I keep mentioning Liverpool’

Romano added: “Then, there will definitely be more clubs interested. For example, I keep mentioning Liverpool. Arsenal invested in Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, and they are very happy with their player.

“Let’s see what is going to happen with Liverpool in midfield. They sold Curtis Jones in the summer transfer window to Tottenham, but they did not sign any other midfielder.

“So, we have to track and follow the situation of Alex Scott, with Chelsea being very interested and in regular contact with people close to the player. This is definitely a situation to follow over the coming months.”

Football Insider have also confirmed that the potential price with the website claiming the ‘asking price at Bournemouth could go above £100million with Liverpool among the clubs keen on the midfielder’.

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