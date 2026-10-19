Man Utd: Peter Schmeichel delivers bold prediction on INEOS sacking Michael Carrick – ‘I don’t think so’

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has made a bold prediction on Michael Carrick’s future at Old Trafford after the 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

Carrick has faced pressure at the start of this campaign, with Man Utd winning only two of their first ten games in all competitions.

On Sunday, Man Utd dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Leeds United, and this result leaves Carrick’s side 13th in the Premier League after seven matches.

“They think he is the future…”

Now, Carrick is the firm favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, but Schmeichel has predicted that the head coach will remain in charge for a while yet.

“If you’re the manager of Manchester United, you’re always under pressure. Is he in immediate danger of being sacked? I don’t think so at all,” Schmeichel said on Viaplay after Sunday’s draw at Elland Road.

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“I think there is a lot of confidence in Michael Carrick at the leadership of the club, I think they’re very patient and they understand that it’s a rebuilding process that takes time.

“Now, how they’ve gone about the rebuild, you can disagree or you can agree with that, but it’s going to take a long, long time to get Manchester United to where Manchester United wants to be.”

He added: “They think he is the future, they will give him that time, they will give him those transfer windows and then we’ll see.

“You go through maybe one or two more windows, then we can talk about him being under pressure other than the normal pressure there is on a manager at Manchester United.”

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Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg, meanwhile, has encouraged Man Utd to copy the Gunners with a decision on Carrick’s future.

“When I saw Manchester United last year, when Carrick came in, there seemed to be a lot of negativity from the fans, from the media. Everything was bad,” Ljungberg chimed in.

“Whatever Ruben Amorim did, it was the wrong system, it was the wrong this, it was the wrong that.

“I felt everything wasn’t fair, I didn’t think it was fair. I looked at the players and thought, ‘Oh, are they good enough for this?’, and Carrick comes in and he gets a positive spin on things.

“People got in a good mood, the fans were in a good mood, the media starts to change because he’s been a legend at Manchester United.

“So I think, for me, let’s say maybe at Arsenal when Mikel Arteta came in, there were a few times when people talked about Arteta getting sacked, they lose three games in a row, it’s bad, they’re bottom of the league.

“But Arsenal stayed with him because the made the decision: he’s the future. And I think United should do the same. If they think Carrick is the future, stick with him.”

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