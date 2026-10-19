Man Utd: Michael Carrick ‘expects sack soon’ with ‘the writing on the wall’ after Leeds draw

Michael Carrick is ‘expecting’ to be sacked ‘soon’ after Man Utd threw away another potential win in a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday.

The Red Devils took the lead at Elland Road on 35 minutes when Bryan Mbeumo turned home a brilliant ball into the box from summer signing Youri Tielemans.

However, Carrick’s side could not hang on as Dominic Calvert-Lewin took just six second-half minutes to find an equaliser as he fired home inside the Man Utd box.

It was another two points dropped for the Red Devils with Man Utd picking up seven points from their first seven matches, which would be relegation form in some Premier League seasons.

Man Utd were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton before the international break and lost their second Champions League match of the season to Atletico Madrid last week in a poor start to the new campaign.

However, in his Leeds post-match interview, Carrick saw the point at Elland Road as a “fresh start” for his side as they look to put a run of results together.

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Carrick said: “There was definitely commitment. It had to be there today. I didn’t doubt that. I was looking forward to the game to see that, there was definitely an edge and intensity to it.

“I spoke to the boys this morning about the history of this game, what it means to the supporters, to the football club. It definitely tests you. It wasn’t a perfect performance but there was a lot in there to show determination to get a result.

“We’re not getting too carried away because we didn’t win the game. It felt like a bit of a fresh start today, in terms of where we’re at. The boys are desperate to do well for each other and the club.”

On the formation change, Carrick added: “There was a freshness. We had a different spine, that’s a massive positive for us. A little tweak tactically, not a huge change. We had to adapt to what their strengths are.”

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Gary Neville has admitted that Carrick will be facing incredible pressure by January if Man Utd are still in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

And now a well-known account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ with over 700k followers has revealed that Carrick is expecting to be relieved of his duties at Man Utd ‘soon’.

The account wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE Sources now reporting that Michael Carrick expects his Manchester United career will end SOON The end of an era is coming… (The writing’s on the wall).’

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