Man Utd: Romano drops stunning Martinez future update after Argentina star is fined for outburst

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists Lisandro Martinez’s outburst earlier this week “will have an impact” on his Man Utd future.

The Red Devils have had a very underwhelming start to the new season under Michael Carrick after their success in the second half of last term.

Man Utd have taken just six points from six Premier League matches, while they have won one and lost one in the Champions League and been knocked out of the League Cup.

Their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in midweek gathered more criticism as Man Utd extended their winless run to five matches in all competitions.

In his post-match interview, Martinez hit out at the Man Utd hierarchy for not properly backing Carrick – who is coming under pressure – in the summer transfer market, with the Argentina international subsequently punished by the club for his comments.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me start with a very serious topic for Manchester United: the Lisandro Martinez situation.

READ: Man Utd: Lisandro Martinez outburst triggered by Carrick selecting one teammate vs Atletico

“Licha Martinez is one of the most experienced players in the dressing room, particularly in terms of international experience with Argentina and his experience at Man Utd. He is one of the most experienced figures in the dressing room.

“He spoke very strongly after the game against Atletico Madrid, which Man Utd lost. It was a very negative moment for the Red Devils. We know that Licha was very strong in his comments. He said that Michael Carrick was not backed enough during the summer transfer window. He expected more from the directors, and he believes it is not just about the players and the coach, but also about looking at other areas that need to change.

“Licha was very strong in his comments. Yesterday, we had the first statement, and today, we have a new statement from Lisandro Martinez. Why this statement? First of all, let’s go behind the scenes.

“Licha apologised to Man Utd as a club. He spoke to the directors, he spoke to Jason Wilcox, and he spoke to Michael Carrick, who was also involved in this conversation. There was an exchange and a discussion. Lisandro apologised for the timing, and he apologised for some of the very strong words he used after the game.

“Then, regarding the underlying message, as I told you, Licha is not the only one who thinks that Man Utd had to do more during the summer transfer window.

“So, the underlying message remains the same. Lisandro is apologising for the way he expressed himself after a game during a difficult moment for Man Utd, but there was a discussion about the substance of what he said.”

Romano continued: “To give you more information, Man Utd have fined the Argentine defender.

“According to the information available tonight, Lisandro Martinez has been fined. We will follow the situation closely over the next few days, but he is expected to be available against Atletico United. He is expected to return to the squad as normal, without being suspended internally by Man Utd.

READ: Big Weekend: Leeds v Man Utd, Brighton, Regis Le Bris, Kai Havertz, Bayern Munich CRISIS

“The fine is considered to be the punishment for Licha. The internal discussion also helped to resolve all the issues.

“For Man Utd, the case is closed. Obviously, it is closed for now, and we have to understand the consequences because Licha’s contract expires in the summer. Man Utd have a club option to extend his contract.

“So, let’s see what is going to happen there. For sure, this is the kind of situation that will have an impact on the situation surrounding Lisandro, but we have to see what happens next in terms of future transfers and everything else.”

‘Martinez and the Man Utd squad are 100% behind Carrick’ – Bailey

In another update on Martinez and his potential inclusion against Leeds ahead of the weekend, TEAMtalk‘s transfer insider Graeme Bailey said: “I am told that Martinez is available for selection this weekend, and there is every chance Michael Carrick starts him.

“The atmosphere at Elland Road is going to be hostile, to say the least, and who better to take his place in that Yorkshire coliseum than a gladiator like Martinez? Let’s not forget he was sent off for his infamous hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin last season.

“This is one of the must-watch games of the Premier League season so far, no doubt.”

Bailey added: “Martinez was not critical of Carrick – far from it. This isn’t a repeat of something like Mo Salah criticising Arne Slot last season. It is almost the opposite.

“Martinez and the squad are 100% behind Carrick. They know there is pressure after a poor start to the season, but they do not want to see a change.

“Martinez and the senior players firmly believe nobody can come in and do a better job than Carrick. If anything, this has brought the group closer together.”

READ NEXT: Ranking the eight Man Utd signings made on Jason Wilcox’s watch