Jamie Carragher says Michael Carrick is part of a “toxic cocktail” at Manchester United and insists Lisandro Martinez’s outburst served to “perpetuate a myth” at Old Trafford.

Carrick led United to third place and Champions League qualification after replacing Ruben Amorim as caretaker boss midway through last season.

The former Red Devils midfielder was handed a permanent two-year contract as his reward but they’re off to poor start to the 2026/27 season after just one win from their opening six Premier League games.

A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday led defender Lisandro Martinez to break ranks and aim criticism directly at technical director Jason Wilcox over a lack of summer investment.

After insisting the Argentinian was “out of order”, Carragher has now taken aim at Martinez for “perpetuating a myth” that Manchester United were “fantastic” last season.

“The more you listen to Martínez’s argument, the less it stands up to scrutiny,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“‘We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top,” he said, perpetuating a myth which is doing United more harm than good. In what world does United sacking a manager, losing to Grimsby in the Carabao Cup and going out early in the FA Cup qualify as ‘fantastic’?

“United finished so high in the Premier League because Liverpool and Chelsea were awful and they could benefit from the lack of European football after being historically bad in 2025. Anyone who seriously believed they came into this season as the third-best team in England, or on the threshold of a title challenge with a couple more additions, is suffering serious delusion symptoms.

“Michael Carrick steadied the ship as interim, but it was entirely predictable that a young, inexperienced coach would find it more challenging under the weight of competing in the Premier League and Champions League.”

READ: Man Utd: Lisandro Martinez outburst triggered by Carrick selecting one teammate vs Atletico

The ‘toxic cocktail’

Carragher believes the combination of an unproven manager and players with a poor work ethic has created a “toxic cocktail” at Old Trafford.

“United are struggling again because Carrick has not proven himself up to one of the biggest jobs in football, and he has a group of players who do not run. The evidence is there for all to see and it is now mixing a toxic cocktail,” Carragher said.

“Martinez’s remarks will not age well to those backing him if the commitment of United’s players at Leeds this weekend is questioned as much as it was against Fulham, Spurs and at the start of the Atletico game, when they did not look physically and mentally ready.”