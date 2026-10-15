Antonio Conte makes Man Utd transfer demand after saying yes to replacing Michael Carrick

Antonio Conte wants Manchester United to sign three new players in the January transfer window after deciding to replace Michael Carrick as the manager, according to a report.

The Italian media has been persisting in its claim that Man Utd want to hire Conte as their manager.

Conte is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted ways with Napoli at the end of the season.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the former Chelsea manager is willing to take charge of a big club now.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on October 14: “Then, answering some of your questions about Antonio Conte, obviously is one of the main names we see linked with Manchester United.

“Conte, Eddie Howe and also the name of Julian Nagelsmann – these are all managers who are obviously linked with the Manchester United job in case they decide to change.

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“What I can tell you is that the only answer I can give you today is that there is still nothing advanced, concrete, serious between Conte and Manchester United.

“What I can tell you is that probably the biggest story in the story regarding Antonio Conte is that compared to other situations in the past when Antonio Conte always wanted to wait for a new season, have the pre-season, have his own squad.

“In this case, Antonio Conte would be open this year, in general, this is not just for Man Utd, Antonio Conte would be open to taking a job mid-season.

“So, whether it’s Man Utd or something in Italy or different opportunities, Antonio Conte, if it’s an historical club because he doesn’t want to go to Middle East just get the money and go back to Europe in a few years.

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“His idea is to continue in Europe, historical club.

“Conte said in an interview few days ago, he said if there is a club with a big history who want to go back to their level, I would be open.

“So, Antonio Conte is for sure open to these opportunities.

“Now, let’s see if it’s going to be again Man Utd, if Carrick goes, or any Italian club or any surprise or Antonio Cone would be ready.

“Again, at the moment, no concrete contacts yet with Manchester United.”

Man Utd have Carrick as their manager at the moment, but there is pressure on the Englishman.

The Red Devils have bagged just six points from six Premier League games this season.

Man Utd have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion.

While Carrick’s team beat Sabah in the Champions League, they lost to Atletico Madrid in Europe’s premier club competition on Tuesday evening.

Antonio Conte wants three new players at Man Utd

According to TEAMtalk, Conte is ready to take charge of Man Utd right now.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that intermediaries have made contact with Man Utd to inform them that the Italian tactician is willing to replace Carrick as the manager immediately.

Conte was keen on taking charge of Man Utd in the summer of 2026, before the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, retained their faith in Carrick.

TEAMtalk reported: ‘Despite missing out on the role, Conte has maintained his interest in the position, with his representatives making no secret of his desire to return to English football and take charge of another major Premier League club.

‘Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that intermediaries working with Conte have renewed contact with United’s hierarchy to reiterate his interest and make clear he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford with immediate effect.’

According to an X account with over 758,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters, Conte wants Man Utd to sign three new players in the January transfer window.

The account wrote on X at 9:29am on October 15: “Antonio Conte will want 3 new players in January if he becomes the @ManUtd manager.”

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