Fabrizio Romano has revealed what will give Tottenham the “green light” from Manchester City to complete a deal for Savinho.

Spurs have made a fast start to the summer transfer window after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

The Tottenham hierarchy seem to be doing everything in their power to make sure the club aren’t in the same position again next campaign by making six signings.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers, while Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul Hecke have arrived in deals totalling a whopping £237m.

Tottenham are now concentrating on improving their attack with reports claiming they want two new wingers and a new striker before the end of the transfer window.

One of their top targets is Man City winger Savinho with the Brazil international desperate to join Spurs after being pushed down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

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And now Romano has revealed that Tottenham are just waiting on the Citizens finding a replacement before tying up a deal for the Brazil star.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Tottenham in terms of incomings, I stand by my news. In May, June, July I maintain my information. Tottenham want Savinho. Tottenham will go for Savinho. There are negotiations ongoing club to club, Tottenham and Manchester City.

“Savinho is very keen on a move to Tottenham. Savinho was already prepared to go to Tottenham one year ago, they wanted him in summer 2025. It was an exclusive story, I remember, July 2025.

“Then the deal didn’t happen because City decided to keep Savinho, to offer him a new contract in September, but now Savinho wants to go to Tottenham and Tottenham are negotiating for Savinho with Man City.

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“Then in order to get the green light for the move, Man City would need a replacement for Savinho, that’s the point. But Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal. Not today, not yesterday, but I told you in June and I stand by my information. Tottenham and Savinho, this remains the priority. This remains the topic and this remains the deal.”

Bergvall ‘expected to leave’ Tottenham amid two offers

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has made up his mind to leave Spurs this summer with the arrivals of Tonali and Fernandes pushing him down the list of midfielders.

Romano added on the Sweden international: “Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham is expected to leave the club this summer. Bergvall told Tottenham that he wants to play on a regular basis, he’s ready to maybe take a different step.

“But leaving Tottenham this summer is something that he has to do, according to the player, because he wants to play. And at Tottenham, the feeling of the boy after signing Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and they are not going to play European football, he doesn’t want to spend the season on bench or play ten minutes every two weeks.

“And so, for Bergvall, bid from Nottingham Forest and talks with Newcastle, both clubs are working for Lucas Bergvall. Both clubs are in contact, the highest proposal financially is from Nottingham Forest but Newcastle can offer a very competitive project and also ambitions, so there is a conversation ongoing with both clubs. Let’s see what Bergvall decides to do but for sure the situation of Lucas Bergvall is one to watch in the next days because he is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur.”

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