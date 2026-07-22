Chelsea have seen a £64m ‘bid’ for Arsenal transfer target Alex Scott turned down after completing a deal for Morgan Rogers, according to reports.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last season in a turbulent campaign which saw them sack both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea failed to qualify for Europe and there were worries that could see a mass exodus from Stamford Bridge with Marc Cucurella the first to leave.

However, Chelsea are taking a strong stance over Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and more of their top stars as they look to fly up the Premier League next season under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Their ambition was highlighted this week when they completed a £117m deal to sign Rogers from Aston Villa after stealing one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets.

The Gunners had seemed like they were leading the race, only for Chelsea to swoop in to close the deal within 48 hours, and Rogers said on his arrival: “I’m happy to join the biggest club in London.”

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Rogers is particularly excited about the prospect of playing with “best friend” Palmer after his fellow England international phoned him “non-stop” to convince him to join Chelsea.

Rogers added: “I’ve known Cole since I was about 14.

“First in the England team and then at Man City together. We’ve been speaking about this for a while. We would always have loved to have played together, and for it to happen, we’re both really excited.

“He’s been non-stop ringing my phone. I can’t wait.

“It’s the most special thing to be playing with one of your best friends, and being around him every day is something I’m really excited about.

“He was so happy. He’s never texted me that much in my life. He’s not great on his phone, but he’s been great on his phone this week.

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“He’s excited. It’s really nice for me that it means so much to someone else as well.”

Could Chelsea also beat Arsenal to Alex Scott?

Arsenal had their enquiries for Bournemouth midfielder Scott knocked back at the end of June and now Chelsea are looking to beat them to the former England Under-21 interntional too.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea have made a £65m offer for Scott that was rejected by the Cherries with Bournemouth sending a message that they “don’t wish to sell” this summer.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Exclusive: Chelsea had a recent approach for Alex Scott rebuffed. #CFC willing to pay over £60m. Bournemouth made it made it clear they don’t wish to sell. With @alex_crook.’

Before Jacobs later added: ‘More on exclusive Alex Scott story from earlier. Chelsea’s rejected bid was £64m and was quickly turned down.

‘Bournemouth told Chelsea, much like they did to Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, that they don’t wish to sell. Scott was first offered a new contract in March and on-off talks have taken place since. Scott has indicated he has no plans, as it stands, to sign a new deal, even though Bournemouth are prepared to offer a contract with a 2027 release clause.

‘Bournemouth remain intent to keep Scott. Even if Scott doesn’t agree to fresh terms, Bournemouth want to keep him for at least one more season. Current deal runs until summer 2028.’

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