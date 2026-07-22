Fabrizio Romano insists that Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaïre-Emery is a “dream” target for Man Utd as he gives updates on their next midfield signing.

The Red Devils have already made two midfield signings this summer with Andrey Santos arriving from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans coming in from Aston Villa.

Man Utd are still determined to sign one more midfielder before the end of the transfer window after a deal for Atalanta and Brazil star Ederson fell through over medical concerns.

France midfielder Manu Kone has been particularly heavily linked in recent weeks, while there has been persistent speculation that Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are on their list of targets.

However, while revealing the latest on Man Utd interest in Kone, Romano insisted that PSG’s Zaire-Emery is now a “dream” target for the Red Devils this summer as they look to secure the final piece of their midfield.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We had links to Warren Zaïre-Emery, but my understanding is that Paris Saint-Germain are not planning to change anything in midfield. So Paris Saint-Germain want to stay with the players they have in midfield right now.

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“They got a new deal done for Fabian Ruiz. They are working on several things at the club, but at the moment in midfield they are very happy with the department they have. So, at the moment, the Zaïre-Emery story is difficult, it’s complicated.

“Then, if at some point Manchester United will enter the race for Zaïre-Emery, I will be here and tell you, but at the moment I would mention Zaïre-Emery more as kind of dream target than real target for Manchester United.”

Kone ‘different’ to Zaire-Emery for Man Utd – Romano

Romano added: “Manu Kone is different, Manu Kone is different because Man Utd had contacts with the camp of the player. So there were conversations last week, I told you, it was an exclusive story here on the channel last week.

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“Now the conversations continue but Man Utd have to wait to understand how much they can spend on the defensive midfielder. As soon as they can decide how much they can spend on a defensive midfielder, and as soon as they clarify who is the wanted player, then Man Utd will go for the next steps.

“Now, at the moment, Manu Kone remains on Manchester United’s list but still no bid and no club-to-club negotiations. If you hear reports of 85, 90 million euros for Manu Kone, that is not accurate. I’m hearing that the price tag will be lower for the French midfielder.

“It’s not only Man Utd interested in Manu Kone and could be an interesting situation to watch in the next few weeks.”

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