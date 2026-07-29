Man Utd narrow third midfielder signing search down to two preferred options

Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have now narrowed their search for a third midfielder signing down to two players as they consider their budget, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been fairly busy in the transfer window so far with Man Utd bringing in two out of their three midfield targets.

Youri Tielemans joined from Aston Villa in a deal worth £35m, while Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos moved to Old Trafford for around £50m.

Atalanta’s Ederson was meant to be one of their first signings of the summer but a deal for the Brazil midfielder fell through over medical issues.

And now Man Utd are scouring the market for their third midfield signing with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Roma’s Manu Kone, Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni all linked.

But now The i Paper have revealed that Man Utd have narrowed down their search to just two options with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Roma’s Kone the chosen pair.

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The report claims: ‘Another midfielder will almost certainly be signed but it remains to be seen how much the club are willing to spend.

‘Roma’s Manu Kone and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are the preferred options currently, as executives feel both could be available at a much more reasonable price.’

Romano provides transfer update trio of Man Utd targets

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave updates over the weekend on Man Utd interest in Baleba, Kone and Botafogo’s Danilo.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, we have to mention more things, something to clarify on Man Utd. There is a difference on two profiles being linked over the recent days.

“I would say two, three profiles because Danilo from Brazil is a player who has been offered to Man Utd. It’s not a negotiation started from Man Utd.

“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration. Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

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“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation. So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder.

“It’s still an open story. And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not. So, that’s the status around these players.

“That’s the status around these midfielders.”

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