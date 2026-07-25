With Manchester United casting their net across Europe for a defensive midfielder, we’ve ranked the seven most heavily linked on their prospects of moving to Old Trafford.

United have already signed two midfielders in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans but they are now on the hunt for an enforcer.

Many are linked but only one will be chosen. So, based on a highly-scientific combination of vibes and inference, we’ve ranked the candidates on how likely United are to sign them…

7) Alex Scott

United really like Scott – but so does half the Big Six. Which puts the 22-year-old out of the Red Devils’ price range, even if Bournemouth were motivated to sell. Which they are not.

At least, that’s what they want us to believe. With Scott turning down renewal offers less than two years from the end of his contract, we can envisage that resolve being tested in the next six weeks.

But it feels more likely to be Chelsea who give the Cherries a dilemma. If Scott sticks around at Bournemouth for another season, United would almost certainly move more decisively next summer, but they need his like rather more urgently.

6) Carlos Baleba

Of all the midfielders on this list, it is perhaps Baleba they would prefer to sign most. Their admiration for the Brighton star is well-documented and long standing. But the same obstacles remain.

He’s simply too expensive. Brighton wanted around £100million a year ago, before the 22-year-old’s inconsistent 2025/26. But the batsh*t nature of the midfield market means Brighton haven’t had to adjust their valuation.

United reckon Baleba is currently worth around £50million, while Brighton still expect towards the upper end of the £75million to £100million bracket. With neither club likely to shift enough to make a deal a realistic prospect, it won’t happen.

5) Aurelien Tchouameni

The situation around the France midfielder is as clear as mud. It was widely reported earlier in the summer that Tchouameni agreed a new contract at Real Madrid, but then it all went weirdly quiet.

It seems Real are still working out what to do with their midfield. They are being heavily linked with Rodri, who wants to move to the Bernabeu, but Real would have to raise the funds to buy the Spain captain.

Which could make Tchouameni available once more, even if the 26-year-old would prefer to stay in Madrid. Reports suggest he might cost £68million if he’s ushered towards the exit, which is the top end of United’s budget, but Tchouameni is a player they would likely stretch themselves for.

So, ultimately, this one depends entirely on what Real decide to do.

4) Eduardo Camavinga

Similarly to Tchouameni, Camavinga is waiting for Real Madrid to get their midfield sh*t together. If they sign another player in the position, then one will likely go.

Camavinga is the more dispensable of the two France internationals, given he only started half of Real’s matches last season, while Tchouameni was a regular starter. Real, though, know they could get a higher fee for Tchouameni.

Camavinga might be available for somewhere between £40million to £50million – perhaps £20million cheaper than Tchouameni – which would appeal. But of the pair, United would prefer Tchouameni.

Camavinga, 23, would be a compromise that, at this point, we could see United accepting as the window draws to a close.

3) Tyler Adams

We can apply much of the logic for signing the no.1 on this list to Adams too. Plus, he might be slightly cheaper – £35million is the loose figure doing the rounds – and the USA international is exactly a year younger.

Bournemouth have the same issue with Adams as they do with Scott. Both are out of contract in less than two years. The Cherries are prepared to risk keeping Scott another year before cashing in for less than they might get now. They don’t appear keen to extend the risk to both.

Adams ticks the Premier League experience box and, apparently, his out-of-possession data appeals to United more than other candidates.

What’s the catch? Adams’ exceptional industry seems to take a physical toll.

His injury record is a huge worry and likely one of Bournemouth’s primary motivations for cashing in now. The 27-year-old has missed as many Premier League games as he’s played for Leeds and Bournemouth since arriving in England from RB Leipzig in 2022.

He was due to join Chelsea in 2023 when leaving Leeds but failed a medical. And United have already had their fill of frail midfielders this summer.

2) Manu Kone

Kone caught the eye at the World Cup when Tchouameni was injured and it appeared a mistake to bring back the half-fit Real Madrid midfielder when France were beaten by Spain in the semi-final.

Since then, United have been heavily linked with the Roma midfielder, who ought to be available for a price that the Red Devils would be willing to pay.

With Roma motivated to sell and Kone keen to go, it seemed the conditions were right for a move. But Al-Ahli appear to have got involved, which may hinder United’s hopes of securing a deal on anything like their terms.

If Kone is offered the kind of deal that took Crysencio Summerville out of theirs and Roma’s reach – the ex-West Ham winger is reportedly trousering £300,000-a-week after tax – then United should brace for more disappointment.

1) Sander Berge

Berge’s name has been sporadically linked with the Red Devils through the summer. Underwhelming though it may be to some United fans clamouring for a more glamourous name, we can definitely envisage Berge at Old Trafford come September.

The Norway international has plenty going for him: he has vast Premier League experience – admittedly more towards the wrong end of the table – and his price would appeal. The Guardian reckons Berge would be available for around £40million.

Berge’s profile certainly fits and his size may compensate for losing Casemiro’s aerial prowess on set-pieces. The 28-year-old’s age might prompt some sucking of INEOS teeth and though he’s younger than Tielemans, signing both hardly future-proofs United’s midfield in the way they ideally might have liked.

But United’s need is now and they will almost certainly have to compromise somewhere.