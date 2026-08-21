Man City to accelerate Fernandez transfer in ‘next few days’ as another Chelsea deal is close

Man City are set to accelerate their attempts to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the coming days, according to one journalist.

The Argentina international was one of the Blues’ best players last season as they struggled to a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Despite their poor display in the league last term, and no European football this term, Chelsea have only lost one important player in Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

Other top players such as Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have been branded untouchable by the club this summer but one star who could leave is Fernandez.

Chelsea reportedly set Man City a deadline of last Friday at 5pm to make a bid for the Argentina international, which the Citizens missed.

In an update on Friday, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City are still talking to Fernandez’s agent, despite no club-to-club talks.

READ: Romano gives ‘here we go’ to next Chelsea transfer with ‘medical’ underway

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We expect more movements also for Manchester City. Manchester City can’t be done on the market like this. They are selling many players. They need new players.

“We will see if this extra money was going in also for their midfield because there is Ayyoub Bouaddi, and on Bouaddi, he’s expected to be a Manchester City player.

“But then the Enzo Fernandez story still makes me curious, because there is still no official club-to-club contact. Manchester City and Chelsea, since the deadline last Friday, when Chelsea almost one week ago now considered the £120m verbal exit clause, so no club-to-club contact.

“But Man City are still talking with the agent of the player, Javier Pastore, and that’s probably a message like: ‘We are still thinking about Enzo Fernandez.’

“Then, obviously, the agreement has to be reached with Chelsea. And at the moment, there is no club-to-club agreement yet.

“But City are getting more money: Omar Marmoush, Savinho, Reijnders, Rodri, apart from all the other players who left Manchester City this summer. So let’s see what’s going to happen also with Enzo.

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“Remember that everything is in Chelsea’s hands now because the verbal exit clause is no longer there.”

Man City interest in Fernandez set to ramp up ‘in the next few days’

Football Insider claim that Man City are ‘planning to accelerate their move to sign’ Fernandez in the coming days with their journalist Pete O’Rourke giving extra details.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I would expect things to ramp up in Man City’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez in the next few days.

“Look, we know that City are interested in Fernandez and we know Chelsea haven’t ruled out selling him for the right price.

“That’s why they had that price tag of £120 million and the deadline of last Friday, which was a bit crazy really because I don’t think City were willing to do that.

“I’m sure negotiations will be ongoing between City and Chelsea to see if they can thrash out a deal for Fernandez and I would fully expect him to make the move to City if a deal can be agreed.”

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