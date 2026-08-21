Liverpool reach decision on signing new midfielder with Curtis Jones replacement named

Curtis Jones is on the cusp of completing his transfer to Inter Milan and a report has revealed what Liverpool will do next in central midfield.

Jones, 25, is currently in Milan ahead of undergoing a medical with Inter. Personal terms are already sealed, as is a club-to-club agreement.

Liverpool are receiving a package totalling £30m, while they’ve also successfully inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause into the arrangement.

According to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Liverpool were willing to discuss a new contract with their homegrown star.

However, Jones became increasingly frustrated at failing to break into Liverpool’s starting eleven on a regular basis.

And with Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister all in front of Jones in Andoni Iraola’s eyes, Jones decided the time was right to move on.

It has been heavily speculated Liverpool will now dip into the market to sign a direct replacement for Jones.

Indeed, both The Mirror and CaughtOffside have produced reports over the past 48 hours claiming a move for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton will be explored.

Wharton is reportedly valued around the £80m mark, and is also the subject of interest from Manchester City.

However, there’ll be no move for Wharton to Anfield, with his manager, Pierre Sage, confirming the 22-year-old is staying at Selhurst Park.

And according to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, Liverpool don’t actually plan to sign a replacement for Jones anyway.

Trey Nyoni is Liverpool’s Curtis Jones replacement

Instead, the plan within Anfield is to promote Trey Nyoni to fourth choice in the midfield pecking order, meaning he’ll jump ahead of Wataru Endo who’ll provide emergency cover as the fifth option for two places.

Bailey explained: ‘Liverpool had been linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton – now valued in the £80m bracket – but are unlikely to pursue that transfer and instead intend to offer more opportunities to 19-year-old talent Trey Nyoni.’

The reporter then added: ‘The Reds therefore see Jones’ departure as an opportunity to rebalance the squad rather than trigger another midfield recruitment drive, while Inter prepare to welcome their latest addition from Anfield.’

Nyoni made 14 first-team appearances for the Reds last term and is widely regarded as one of the brightest young stars in Liverpool’s system along with centre-back Giovanni Leoni and wingers Rio Ngumoha and Josh Abe.

Nyoni shone brightly in pre-season, and will now be rewarded with an increased role in the first-team.

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Of course, Iraola’s system only utilises two central midfielders at a time, with Florian Wirtz effectively operating as the second striker behind Alexander Isak and a winger on each flank.

That means it’ll be Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister battling for starts in two spots, though with Liverpool competing on four fronts, Nyoni should see his fair share of game-time over the course of the full campaign.