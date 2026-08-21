Liverpool are ready to step up their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after agreeing to sell Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Reds have so far completed the permanent signings of Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet from Osasuna and Rennes respectively, while Ronald Araujo has joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Liverpool are currently working hard on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola with a potential transfer dragging on for weeks.

Andoni Iraola’s side are making improving their forward areas a key priority after losing Mohamed Salah, who joined Trabzonspor, at the end of last season.

Another player to leave this summer is Jones with the England international finalising his move to Inter Milan after Fabrizio Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal on Wednesday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Inter agree deal to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool, here we go! Verbal agreement in place at €35m package fee from #LFC, agreement also with the player and medical being planned next.’

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Jones has since been filmed arriving in Milan to complete his deal and now Liverpool are looking to bring in a new midfielder of their own.

Iraola ‘approves’ Liverpool move for Wharton

Caught Offside are claiming that the Reds are ‘targeting an ambitious move’ to sign Wharton from Crystal Palace after the departure of Jones.

The report adds: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Wharton as a possible replacement for Jones.

‘Iraola has approved the idea of bringing the 22-year-old to Anfield, where his ability to control games from deeper positions could potentially give Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai greater freedom further forward.’

However, Crystal Palace’s reluctance to sell Wharton this summer could make a deal tricky with the Eagles valuing the 22-year-old at around £78m.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has previously been glowing in his praise for Wharton, who he described as “outstanding” on England duty.

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When asked about new England team-mate Wharton in June 2024, Rice said: “He’s been outstanding.

“In training, he impressed a lot of the players. He’s so composed and calm on the ball. He played his first half of the season in the Championship, he’s [come into the England team] from Crystal Palace now.”

“He’s got a beautiful left foot, really crisp passing. And all round, just a really down-to-earth boy who wants to learn. He’s still obviously only 20 years old, but to be on the plane to go to his first European Championships, what a moment for him and his family and I know he’s one who won’t take it for granted.

“You know, he’ll be ready when called upon. I think you see the other night how composed he is and he’s ready for the big stage.

“I think he’s one of them that doesn’t get fazed by big things. So yeah, two great additions [Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo] and I’d say the future is looking bright for England in midfield.”

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