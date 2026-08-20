Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Real Madrid outsider Endrick is doomed to fail despite calls for him to leave the Spanish giants.

That is according to Brazilian football expert Tim Vickery, who has given his take on the forward’s rumoured move to Anfield this summer.

With Kylian Mbappe firmly first choice at Los Blancos, and Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo likely to start alongside the French international, it seems minutes may be hard to come by for Endrick this season.

The Brazil international spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, where he scored eight goals and provided as many assists in 21 appearances.

For a while it looked like Endrick would head out on loan again but Jose Mourinho is said to want to keep the youngster in his ranks for the upcoming campaign.

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However, Endrick has been linked with a move to Manchester United and more recently Liverpool. But according to Vickery, the Reds are unlikely to pull that one off as they are reportedly offering less than the initial fee Madrid paid Palmeiras in December 2022.

The Brazilian starlet joined Madrid in a deal worth up to £60m back in 2024 when he just turned 18. And yet, the Merseyside outfit are said to want him for around £55m – something Vickery thinks won’t get very far.

Doubt cast on Liverpool’s move for Endrick

“I have my doubts. This is getting a lot of traction in Brazil that Liverpool are preparing a ‘big-money’ offer. But the fee that is being reported is less than Real Madrid paid for him a couple of years ago,” he said on talkSPORT.

“He hasn’t been a failure at all. The problem with Real Madrid is that he went to a club that didn’t need him. But his numbers aren’t bad (seven goals in 40 games) and he did very well on loan with Lyon.

“So there’s no way he can be worth less than he was as an 18-year-old. That is problem number one. How high are Liverpool prepared to go? And would Real Madrid want to sell him to a competitor in the Champions League?”

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Vickery also felt he would not be a like-for-like replacement for Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, who left the club at the end of last season.

He highlighted how Endrick – who has said England legend Bobby Charlton is one of his idols – isn’t the best at tracking back and that the Brazilian’s best position may be as a second striker, rather than a No 9.

But with Madrid “stockpiling” attackers such as Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo, the best thing for Endrick is to go out and play regular football elsewhere.

Vickery added, “He’s left-footed. I know Lyon used him on the wide right, cutting-in. Which would be a Salah role. I am not sure he is entirely a natural for that, certainly if you think he is going to get back and defend. That was something that didn’t work for Brazil.

“Part of me would love this to happen because I think it’s a shame he went to Real Madrid, a club that just didn’t need him. I would love to see him go somewhere he can get a regular game and ahead of steam because the talent is extraordinary but there are reasons to believe this [move to Liverpool] is a longshot.”

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