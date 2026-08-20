Liverpool will finalise the sale of Curtis Jones to Inter Milan today after details on the final fee and a key clause were ironed out, while a report has revealed the big name wanted as Jones’ replacement at Anfield.

For the first time in many a year, Liverpool won’t have a Scouser within their first-team. Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher carried the can for well over a decade, and in the Jurgen Klopp years, Trent Alexander-Arnold and then Jones ensured the connection to the local area lived on.

However, with Alexander-Arnold defecting to Real Madrid last summer, Jones was the last man standing.

He and Liverpool haven’t always seen eye to eye with regards to his importance at the club. Jones wished to be the main man in midfield, though under Arne Slot last term, he spent most of his time deputising at right-back.

Accordingly, talks over a contract extension never progressed, and with the 25-year-old’s deal up next summer, the decision was made to cash in while Liverpool still could.

Liverpool originally hoped to collect a fee in the £35m-£40m range, though ultimately, the Reds lowered their asking price to £30m to ensure the deal got done.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave the permanent switch his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on Wednesday afternoon.

However, as is always the case with Romano’s seal of approval, it relates to verbal agreements and not official ones.

Other reporters including The Times’ Paul Joyce insisted a deal wasn’t yet official at the time, though on Wednesday night, Liverpool and Inter took care of the formalities.

And on Thursday morning, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, confirmed Liverpool have ‘formally accepted’ Inter’s £30m bid.

What’s more, Jacobs also revealed Liverpool have succeeded in inserting a 10 percent sell-on clause into the arrangement.

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Liverpool selling Curtis Jones to Inter Milan for £30m

He wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have now formally accepted Inter’s €35m (£30m) written offer for Curtis Jones.

‘Deal includes a 10% sell-on. Jones given permission to formalise the move.’

Jones has been granted permission to fly to Milan where he’s expected to undergo a medical today (Thursday).

His departure leaves Liverpool light in central midfield, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai the main options.

Others available to Andoni Iraola include Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic and Trey Nyoni, though the first on that list is old and the last two are young and unproven at highest level. What’s more, Bajcetic is the subject of talks regarding a loan exit.

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Accordingly, The Mirror now state Liverpool could dip into the market for a direct replacement for Jones, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton now a wanted man at Anfield.

A deal won’t come cheaply, however, with Palace said to be demanding £78m before greenlighting the England international’s sale. Other reports have also claimed Wharton is on Manchester City’s radar too.

The full details in Wharton’s potential switch to Anfield can be found here.