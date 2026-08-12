Liverpool expected to complete £30m transfer with help from Newcastle – Fabrizio Romano

There’s a growing belief Liverpool will sell one of their players for £30m, and Newcastle may play a part in hastening the transfer, according to reports.

Liverpool have welcomed three new signings so far this summer, with Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Victor Munoz rocking up at Anfield.

Araujo was the latest to arrive by way of a loan with an option to buy for €55m from Barcelona. With the need for defensive cover addressed, it’s full steam ahead for further additions out wide.

PSG pair, Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye are the targets Liverpool are pursuing. If both players arrive, Tottenham could be given the green light to sign Cody Gakpo.

On the subject of potential departures, The Athletic recently named Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones as being among those who could leave Liverpool in the final weeks of the window.

Jones, 25, has entered the final year of his contract and there’s no talks ongoing regarding an extension.

Serie A champions Inter Milan are pushing to sign the midfielder after trying and failing to land the Scouser in January.

They’ve already seen two bids this summer rejected, the biggest of which was worth €30m. Liverpool were understood to be holding out for as much as €40m-€45m.

But according to a fresh update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Inter now have growing belief Liverpool will cash in at the lower price point of €35m / £30m.

He wrote on X: ‘Inter maintain Curtis Jones as priority target since May and now feel deal could happen with Liverpool at €35m fee.

‘There’s still no green light to new bid until Davide Frattesi’s exit but Inter definitely will try again for Curtis before the window ends.’

Newcastle could unlock Liverpool sale of Curtis Jones

As stated, Inter want to sell Italy international Frattesi before launching what they hope will be their decisive bid for Jones.

That’s where Newcastle enter the scene, with the Magpies on the hunt for reinforcements in midfield after begrudgingly selling Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for £75m.

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Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk broke news on Tuesday of Newcastle being offered 26-year-old Frattesi.

And with Newcastle recently suffering a humiliating rejection at the hands of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and another target in Joao Palhinha being on course to join Aston Villa, Frattesi is a player Newcastle may consider.

If the Magpies do decide to push the button on a move, TEAMtalk state Inter’s asking price is €30m / £26m.