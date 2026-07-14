Liverpool have reached a decision on whether to sell Curtis Jones to Inter Milan after Andoni Iraola revealed his stance on the midfielder.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, and they are expected to do a lot more business in the coming weeks.

Iraola‘s side still need to sign another winger and could also strengthen in other positions, while they are expected to let several players leave to balance the books.

Jones is among those who have been linked with an exit from Liverpool, partly because he was only a bit-part player last season and has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest have been linked with Liverpool’s academy product, though Inter Milan have seemed his most likely destination in recent months.

READ: The last five times every Premier League club has broken their transfer record

Liverpool react to ‘new approach’ for Curtis Jones

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Serie A giants have made a ‘new approach’ for Jones, though Liverpool have decided that he will only leave if their ’40 million euro (£34m) valuation is met’.

‘Exclusive: Inter have made a new approach for Curtis Jones through intermediaries,’ Jacobs said on X.

‘€32m has been floated and rejected out of hand. Jones will remain unless #LFC’s €40m+ valuation is met.

‘#LFC considered the first €25m bid as derisory and the second approach also dismissed.’

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Chelsea get lucky with winger offer, England star to Italy?

And Liverpool boss Iraola spoke highly of Jones during his press duties on Monday, insisting he wants the midfielder to “continue with us”.

“I rate Curtis very highly,” Iraola said.

“For me he is a great, great player, and I hope he can continue with us and continue performing the way he has been performing.

“It’s very important that he’s Scouse, that he’s from here.

“I also like the personality. From the outside, at least, he looks like a player with good character, and I hope we can keep him, not only for this year but for more time.”

READ NEXT: PL star wants to join Man Utd and become next INEOS signing in boost for Liverpool

Still, ex-Liverpool player Paul Ince has warned Iraola that a “big revamp” is needed at Anfield this summer.

“If you go through that squad, Federico Chiesa hasn’t been the signing we thought he would be at this moment. Hugo Ekitike has been out for three months. So you can see exactly why they struggled last year, and that’s not even mentioning the impact that Diogo Jota’s death would have had on the club,” Ince told BestBettingSites.

“There is a massive revamp to do at Liverpool. A big revamp.

“Even with Curtis Jones now being linked to Inter Milan—to be a truly great player, you have to perform year in and year out. We use that word “great” too easily and too flippantly now. To earn that, you have to sustain it.”