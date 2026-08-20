Hull City will open their Premier League season against Manchester United in the first early Saturday fixture of the 2026/27 season.

Fans who want to watch the 12.30 kickoff for the first time of the new season will have a new way to watch after major changes to TNT Sports in the UK. TNT Sports channels will now also be shown on HBO Max and that means fans can add a TNT monthly pass using the HBO Max package on Amazon Prime Video here.

The add-on means fans can buy a TNT pass to watch the game by adding HBO Max to their Amazon Prime account and can easily remove the subscription whenever they wish. It also means fans can watch on mobile without having to download the HBO Max app, which is the only way to watch on handheld devices for the new season outside of Amazon.

Alternatively fans can add a full TNT Sports subscription via the TNT website, or by adding it as a package to their Sky Sports, BT, EE or Virgin Media subscription on a full contract.

The match kicks off at the MKM Stadium at 12.30pm and TNT has revamped its coverage with the first half an hour of coverage set to also be broadcast on Youtube. Coverage begins at 11am on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Hull City, who won the Championship playoffs after a chaotic few weeks that saw Southampton kicked out for spying on opposition training and Middlesbrough, who Southampton beat in the semi-final, reinstated to face the Tigers at Wembley.

Hull will be favourites for relegation this season but the club has been busy in the transfer market with ten incomings including Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt, Swedish international Elliot Stroud, and £20m centre half Nobel Mendy.

Manchester United will be hoping for a second consecutive Champions League qualification and Michael Carrick has brought in Youri Tielamen and Andrey Santos in a midfield overhaul. The game could also feature a return for Marcus Rashford after his loan spell at Barcelona.

How to watch Hull City vs Manchester United

Hull City v Manchester United will be live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max.

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms, offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), and up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports through HBO Max BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.