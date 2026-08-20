Arsenal are in contact with Juventus for Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal have returned to the table for a Juventus forward, with a swap deal on the cards as the Italian giants are interested in a pair of Gunners.

Arsenal have spent a good deal of time looking into forward transfers this summer and other than Christos Tzolis, have little to show for it. They’ve been linked with Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola and Julian Alvarez.

For one reason or another, none of the above appear to be viable options for the Premier League champions.

But they have registered interest in Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz after 11 goals and 10 assists last season, and our friends at TEAMtalk report fresh enquiries have been made over the Turkish international.

Arsenal are in talks with Yildiz’s representatives to assess his situation, and they’ve been made aware a move to the Emirates appeals to the winger.

But Juventus themselves are less receptive to a move, making the transfer a difficult one with only a few weeks left of the summer transfer window.

But despite Juve’s oppositional stance to selling Yildiz, there could be a route through for Arsenal.

They are aware that the Italian club have an interest in Gunners forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, which could give them a route to the transfer.

Indeed, the possibility that the clubs could explore a deal for one or both of the attackers, which also includes Yildiz, has been floated.

For now, that remains a hypothetical, but it’s suggested there is a chance of it happening.

Jesus and Martinelli have both turned down Arsenal exits

But whether or not Jesus or Martinelli would accept a move away this summer remains to be seen, with both men having rejected the chance to depart so far.

Jesus was the subject of talks with Napoli, but it was revealed he was not open to that move, and was carefully assessing his options before making a decision on his future.

Martinelli has also been linked with the Naples club, but it’s Galatasaray who he rejected.

The Turkish side offered Arsenal €45million (£38.6m) for his services, but it was said he had no interest in heading to the club, and Turkey in general.

David Ornstein said of the rejection: ‘Gabriel Martinelli camp inform Arsenal winger has no interest in joining Galatasaray.

‘#AFC received €45m bid from Turkish club & open to trading if suitable offers arrive but #Galatasaray not on agenda for 25yo Brazil international.’

READ MORE: Arsenal forward turns down exit to Euro giants after teammate’s rejection opened door