Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli in turning down an Arsenal exit

Mikel Arteta is happy to lose two Arsenal forwards this summer, but there’s some pushback, with both rejecting exits amid links with the same club.

Gunners boss Arteta has some players he’s not bothered about for this season. He left Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri out of the Community Shield squad.

Each player has suitors elsewhere and it’s believed they could all leave Arsenal this summer.

But Martinelli has already turned down Galatasaray, leading to interest from Italian giants Napoli.

But the Italian club have been met with an issue when pursuing his team-mate, Jesus.

Journalist Matteo Moretto reveals the striker is ‘currently not open’ to joining Napoli, after they began talks for his transfer. Jesus is said to be taking time to work out what the best move is for him.

Arsenal pair say no to exits

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that it’ll take just £18-20million to prise Jesus away from Arsenal, and Napoli opened talks to see if they could land him, which it appears they cannot.

The same report states the Gunners are pushing for Jesus’ exit.

Elsewhere, it’s stated the Premier League champions are also open to offers for Martinelli, with Napoli having opened a dialogue for the Brazilian.

That comes after it was made clear Galatasaray would not be signing him this summer.

Indeed, a number of insiders have confirmed Martinelli doesn’t want to join the Turkish side after a €45million (£38.6m) bid to Arsenal.

David Ornstein said: ‘Gabriel Martinelli camp inform Arsenal winger has no interest in joining Galatasaray.

‘#AFC received €45m bid from Turkish club & open to trading if suitable offers arrive but #Galatasaray not on agenda for 25yo Brazil international.’

Fabrizio Romano then added: ‘Gabriel Martinelli never considered a move to Turkey at this stage of his career as realistic option.

‘Nothing expected to happen in the upcoming weeks with Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray as @David_Ornstein reports.’

Finally, Florian Plettenberg said: ‘The €45m offer from Galatasaray to Arsenal now confirmed.

‘However, Gabriel Martinelli’s camp have informed Arsenal that he has rejected joining Galatasaray.

‘As reported, there was also no agreement between Martinelli/Gala.’

Whether either Arsenal man is receptive to a move at some point this summer remains to be seen, but for now, neither proposal which has been offered is of interest to them.

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