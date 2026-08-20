How to watch Arsenal vs Coventry as Sky makes changes to Premier League streaming

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The Emirates is the chosen venue for the launch of the new Premier League season as champions Arsenal take on Coventry.

The match will kick off at 8pm on Friday night in the curtain raiser for the 2026/27 season. It will be shown on Sky Sports as the first of 215 Premier League matches broadcast on the channel over the next nine months.

The cheapest way to watch the match will be via NowTV, which allows you to buy a 24-hour pass for £15. However if you are already a Sky TV customer you can get every Premier League game for £20 a month by adding Sky Sports as a package.

Fans in the US and Canada can watch live on FuboTV for as little as $9.99 for a monthly subscription.

Arsenal go into the new season as the Premier League champions and Champions League runners-up. Mikel Arteta’s side have added Greek winger Christos Tzolis and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimeraes to an already stacked squad but will be without defender William Saliba through injury.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry won the Championship last year and they have added a host of new faces including strikers Taiwo Awoniyi and Sidiki Cherif, plus talented midfielders Gus Hamer and Caleb Yirenkyi.

Sky will boast the majority of games across the football weekend. Games shown at 5.30pm and 8pm on Saturdays will be shown on Sky Sports, as well as Sunday and Monday night matches. The only other weekend slot is the 12.30pm game on a Saturday, which will be shown on TNT Sports.

Sky’s pre-match show will begin at 6.30pm here and there will be an hour and a half of punditry before kickoff. Sky says fans will be able to watch highlights of the games across its channels and streaming services shortly after the final whistle on Friday.

Fans will also get the chance to see a couple of new faces, with Mark Chapman joining David Jones and Kelly Cates on the roster of Premier League presenters.

The punditry team will feature Sky Sports mainstays including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Daniel Sturridge, Izzy Christiansen, Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp.

Sky will also launch a new Sunday night show hosted by Jamie Carragher, as well as revamped weekly shows each evening focusing on Premier League football. Fans will also be able to watch match highlights vertically on mobile for the first time as part of the new offering from Sky this season.