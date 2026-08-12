Curtis Jones will be the subject of a new approach

The agreement of the sale of a European giant star will trigger the club to make a fresh attempt to sign a Liverpool man, according to Sky Sports.

A number of Liverpool stars are being tracked this summer. Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo are among those whose futures are uncertain at the moment.

Jones has been a target for Inter Milan all summer, but they’ve refused to pay the price tag of around £35million for the English midfielder.

However, Sky Sports (13:11, Wednesday, August 12) report Inter are expected to make a fresh attempt to sign Jones.

This comes after the European giants agreed a deal in principle to loan Davide Frattesi to Lazio, with a buy option which becomes an obligation under certain conditions, allowing them to go after Jones.

The Liverpool man is a top target and while there have been issues with coming to an agreement thus far, Inter are expected to push having potentially gotten Frattesi off the books permanently.

Newcastle lose out for Frattesi

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported of late that Newcastle were offered the chance to sign Frattesi, a man they have been linked with at times in the past.

He was said to be open to a move to England, and the suggestion was that stance could help the Magpies get their man.

However, Lazio appear to have won the race, with multiple outlets confirming the deal in place.

The suggestion is that that transfer will cost a total of £12.8million, encompassing the loan fee and the permanent transfer beyond that.

Fabrizio Romano revealed Frattesi’s sale would open the door to Inter coming back in for Jones, and it appears that’s the case.

He said: ‘Inter maintain Curtis Jones as priority target since May and now feel deal could happen with Liverpool at €35m fee.

‘There’s still no green light to new bid until Davide Frattesi’s exit but Inter definitely will try again for Curtis before the window ends.’

Previously in the process, Jones was said to have opened himself up to a move to the Italian giants, and should that be the case, it might not be long until a transfer is confirmed.

The two clubs will have to come to an agreement, but with Inter bringing in money from Frattesi already, that could be easier than it has been previously.

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