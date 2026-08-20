Barcelona star Alejandro Balde reportedly has no desire to leave the Catalan outfit, but one reason would force him to accept a departure from the club.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that Man Utd have enquired about the Barcelona left-back to his agent, Jorge Mendes.

The Red Devils have long been on the lookout for a new left-back, despite having Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options. INEOS have pursued Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall for much of the summer, but that chase is proving unsuccessful.

Other targets across Europe are being considered, and that has led them to the 22-year-old defender, who has just under two years left on his Barcelona contract.

With the Liga champions securing the signing of full-back Joao Cancelo, the need for Spain international Balde may somewhat diminish over the 2026-27 campaign.

READ: Man Utd: Top target now ‘in discussions’ to sign different deal after decision made

So, how likely is it that he signs for Michael Carrick’s team? According to Romano, those chances are slim. Indeed, the Barca academy product wants to stay and fight for his place in the starting XI.

The only way he is likely to leave is if Barcelona make it clear he is surplus to requirements. Moreover, Man Utd had a £42m bid rejected for his services in April 2025 by the Spanish giants so they may have their work cut out.

Alejandro Balde wants Barcelona stay amid Man Utd enquiry

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Thursday, “Manchester United made a call to Jorge Mendes, the agent of Alejandro Balde, to understand the situation of the Spanish left-back at Barcelona.

“Today (Thursday), Jorge Mendes has arrived in Barcelona to discuss especially about exits. He was there for Joao Cancelo’s arrival but not only [that].

“Marc Casado, for example, is a client of Jorge Mendes and they have to decide about his next destination because he’s living in Barcelona. Barcelona and Balde share a great relationship; Balde is a Barca boy. Balde, in principle, doesn’t want to leave Barcelona.

READ MORE: Ranking all 78 Manchester United signings for £2bn since Sir Alex Ferguson

“Balde would go only if it’s Barcelona telling Balde, ‘Okay you can go, we can sell you’, but Balde in principle wants to stay with Barcelona and continue. Then we have to see what happens because in case of big proposal I don’t know what can happen.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen there, let’s see if Man Utd decide to go for him. There are more options, also cheaper [ones] obviously because Balde would be expensive.”

In recent weeks, Man Utd have been linked with a move for Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly, who can play at left-back and in midfield.

However, Mikel Arteta said on Thursday that he “100%” sees the 19-year-old staying at the Gunners when the transfer window shuts.

Elsewhere, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas have reportedly been on Man Utd’s radar, as has Club Brugge talent Joaquin Seys. It remains to be seen if they can finally sign the left-back they have clamoured for this summer.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Brighton CEO has ‘nothing to say’ on Baleba as United transfer ignored