Top Man Utd target now ‘in discussions’ to sign different deal after decision made

The No 1 Manchester United target in the left-back position, Lewis Hall, is now in talks to sign a different deal, with a report revealing the decision made by Newcastle.

Man Utd will conclude their midfield rebuild with the arrival of Carlos Baleba over the coming days. The Brighton destroyer is expected to transfer to Old Trafford to the tune of around £70m, and personal terms are already in place.

Karl Darlow has been banked to provide back-up in the goalkeeping position to Senne Lammens, with Man Utd’s full focus soon to be on signing a new left-back and potentially a striker too.

Whether the Red Devils do land a new frontman hinges on first finding a buyer for Joshua Zirkzee. At left-back, however, no exits are required for Man Utd to make a signing.

As mentioned, their priority target has and continues to be Lewis Hall. Others have been linked, such as Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), though it’s Hall who is the top choice for INEOS.

The 21-year-old is known to be open to swapping St. James Park for Old Trafford. However, convincing Newcastle to cash in looks difficult in the extreme.

And according to the latest update from journalist Sam Cohen, the Magpies are pulling out all the stops to convince Hall to pen fresh terms in the north east.

Newcastle going all out for Lewis Hall contract extension

Taking to X, he revealed not only are Newcastle now in talks regarding a new contract and pay rise, but they’ve also promised to give the youngster a role within the ‘leadership team’ despite his tender age.

Cohen wrote: ‘Lewis Hall is in discussions with Newcastle over a new contract amid interest from Manchester United.

‘Talks centre around improved terms. Hall has also been offered a role within the leadership team under new manager Matthias Jaissle.

‘Manchester United have been told he’s not for sale.’

Newcastle’s not-for-sale stance regarding Hall was originally relayed by our colleagues over on TEAMtalk back on August 4.

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Understandably, Newcastle have no intention of selling Hall having already waved goodbye to three of their best players this summer.

What’s more, with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon all sold, it’s not that far-fetched to suggest Hall might actually be the best player Newcastle have right now.

Another left-back who won’t be heading to Man Utd is Lewis-Skelly. Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, declared on Thursday that Lewis-Skelly is “100 percent” staying at Arsenal.

However, there could be rosier news for the Red Devils on the horizon, with transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealing on Thursday afternoon that Man Utd have called super agent, Jorge Mendes, about the potential signing of Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.