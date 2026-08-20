Decision reached as Liverpool linked with stunning Arsenal raid for Ethan Nwaneri

Liverpool will not enter talks for Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri this summer even though they hold ‘admiration for his abilities’, a source has revealed.

On Wednesday, a ‘team of five elite reporters’ posted on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Exclusive[.] London sources confirm: @LFC and Arsenal were locked in intense, high-level talks ALL DAY today.

‘The subject was Ethan Nwaneri. @Arsenal are looking to sell the player this summer.’

Liverpool need a right winger to succeed Mohamed Salah, and Nwaneri can shine either there or in the No 10 role.

Liverpool’s top targets for the winger positions are Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, but Nwaneri is a shock option that has emerged in recent days.

When asked about the potential departures of Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick said: “There’s been a lot of speculation around players.

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“I can’t stop other clubs being interested. I think Myles has had a fantastic end to last season and has started this one really well – we’re very, very happy with him.

“Ethan has had a great pre-season as well and I think it’s just a case of looking at what opportunities there are that will help both of those in terms of their career moving forward. We are not actively looking at selling those homegrown players but if the right opportunity came up – right for them and the club – we’d obviously consider that.”

But Anfield Sector have poured cold water over Liverpool potentially bidding for Nwaneri. They wrote on X/Twitter: ‘There is admiration for his abilities as a footballer but no desire to complete a transfer currently as things stand.’

It seems Liverpool look set to continue talks with PSG for Barcola and Mbaye instead. They have been quoted a whopping €200million (£171m) for the pair and are trying to get that fee down.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nwaneri could join a different Premier League club to Liverpool.

“Talking about Ethan Nwaneri… a lot of interest,” the journalist said on Monday.

Ethan Nwaneri set for different move

“AC Milan made contact with Arsenal, German clubs made contact with Arsenal, Galatasaray made contact with Arsenal, and then, Premier League clubs are coming.

“There is a feeling at Arsenal that Premier League clubs are now going to knock on the door and try to get a deal done for Ethan Nwaneri.

“So there’s going to be a lot of movement on the boy, and obviously it’ll be on Nwaneri to decide, because the expectation is to see a lot of proposals and movement.

“He’ll be a very interesting market opportunity, but at the same time it’s Nwaneri deciding with his agents and family, so we have to wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday lunchtime that Borussia Dortmund are actively pursuing a new winger and hold concrete interest in Nwaneri.

Reports have valued the English wonderkid at £35-50m. Arsenal could also demand a buy-back clause when selling him.

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