Arteta opens door to painful Arsenal sale of ‘unbelievable’ talent

Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out the prospect of Arsenal selling Ethan Nwaneri to help the attacking midfielder pick up more senior game time.

Nwaneri is viewed as one of the best young players Arsenal have produced in years, alongside the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman. Nwaneri, who can shine as either a No 10 or right winger, has been called an ‘unbelievable’ talent by Martin Odegaard, while AFTV have labelled him ‘generational’.

Joe Cole even compared Nwaneri to Lionel Messi in February 2025 due to his exceptional close control and dribbling ability.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign with Arsenal in the 2024-25 season, but he fell down the pecking order last term, resulting in a January loan move to Marseille.

After registering two goals and one assist in 11 matches for Marseille, Nwaneri has now returned to Arsenal.

He has done well in pre-season, having scored against Borussia Dortmund and also impressed in the 1-1 draw with Como, though the Evening Standard report that Arsenal ‘would be open to listening to significant offers for his services.’

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Ahead of Arsenal’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday, Arteta was asked about the playmaker’s future. He replied: “I want him to be at the club but something is in the medium and long-term, what is the best for the player as well.

“Ethan needs to play football. If he stays here, it’s because we can guarantee that he can have those minutes. Otherwise, it’s just something that is not good for anybody, I think.”

When asked whether Arsenal need to sell players in the final weeks of the window, Arteta added: “We have certain possibilities that we can explore if the right possibilities come across.

“So far, with the numbers that we have, we are happy, but obviously we need to accept that there are certain players that probably have to move.”

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri is hot property

Nwaneri has been linked with Chelsea, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in recent months. It would be tough for Arsenal fans to see Nwaneri move on given his close ties to the club and his elite potential.

The Telegraph have revealed that Galatasaray have discussed signing both Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli, while Arsenal have, in turn, asked about Victor Osimhen’s availability.

Arsenal signing prolific 16-year-old striker Vincent Joseph from Liverpool would help to please Gunners fans slightly if Nwaneri does depart.

The Athletic have confirmed that Arsenal have agreed terms with Joseph. A compensation fee now needs to be sorted with Liverpool.

Lewis-Skelly, who came through the Arsenal academy alongside Nwaneri, has also been linked with an exit. Indeed, intermediaries have supposedly offered him to Man Utd and Chelsea.

But Arsenal insist they do not want to sell Lewis-Skelly. Sporting director Andrea Berta instead plans to offload Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson to recoup funds.

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