Man Utd winger transfer completed and fee revealed – ‘good signing’

Manchester United have announced the permanent sale of a winger, and how much they’ve banked has been revealed by a reporter who termed the move a ‘good signing’.

Man Utd have plenty of work still to do in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. A third new midfielder to follow Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans into Old Trafford remains on the agenda.

A left-back to compete with and eventually replace Luke Shaw is wanted too, as is a striker to provide back-up to Benjamin Sesko.

A new left winger had been a priority at the start of the summer, though with Marcus Rashford now on course to remain in situ, that particular plan has been put on ice.

Regarding exits, Man Utd have done a fine job of offloading the fringe elements of their squad over the past two weeks.

Altay Bayindir joined Celta Vigo on loan with an option to buy for €4m. Radek Vitek and Tyler Fredricson were sold to Middlesbrough and Lausanne-Sport respectively.

Another has now left Old Trafford behind, with the Red Devils officially confirming 20-year-old winger, Ethan Williams, has joined Peterborough.

Man Utd sell Ethan Williams to Peterborough

Williams spent last season loaned to Scottish Premiership side Falkirk, though will now embark on a new chapter at League One side Peterborough, with separate club statements confirming the move.

United said: ‘Academy forward Ethan Williams has agreed a move to League One side Peterborough United, subject to registration.’

Peterborough wrote on their website: ‘We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of highly-rated Manchester United winger Ethan Williams for a sizeable undisclosed fee, with the 20-year-old penning a long-term contract.

‘Williams, who has just completed a pre-season tour with Manchester United, which included a goal in the 5-0 win over Rosenburg, completed the necessary paperwork at the Bespoke Builds Training Ground.’

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Regarding cost, senior talkSPORT reporter, Alex Crook, revealed Man Utd are due to bank a figure slightly higher than £750,000.

Reporting on X, Crook wrote: ‘Ethan Williams deal from #MUFC to Peterborough is worth north of 750k to include performance-related add-ons. Good signing for Posh.’

Speaking about the coup, Posh boss, Luke Williams, said: “Ethan is a player that will give us another option in the wide areas, he is quick, direct and will be a threat and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He has already got first team experience at a few clubs and joins us after being away with Manchester United on their pre-season tour, so he is fit and ready to go.”