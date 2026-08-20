Liverpool highly likely to sign Yankuba Minteh despite rejected bid – top source

The chances of Yankuba Minteh joining Liverpool this summer remain high even after Brighton rejected an opening bid worth £50million, according to trusted Seagulls reporter Andy Naylor.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz during the current transfer window but are looking to add two more wingers to Andoni Iraola’s squad. They remain locked in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Barcola and Mbaye but are concerned about the potential cost of striking a double deal with PSG.

Anfield chiefs are monitoring the market for potential alternatives in case Barcola and Mbaye do not end up joining the club.

David Ornstein revealed on Thursday afternoon that Liverpool had failed with a £50m offer for Brighton’s Minteh, who has been on their radar ever since previous head coach Arne Slot was in charge.

The Athletic’s Brighton correspondent Naylor has given Liverpool a serious boost by suggesting the 22-year-old will move to Anfield if the Reds increase their bid slightly.

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‘On transfers, Minteh (to Liverpool) and Baleba (to Man Utd) will probably both end up happening, as the offers (50m and around 60m) are not that far away from making sense,’ Naylor wrote on X/Twitter.

‘Big profits again and moves to big clubs for players given game time + developed. That’s the model.’

Brighton paid Newcastle United £30m for Minteh in July 2024, so they stand to make at least £20m of profit after just two years.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Barcola remains Liverpool’s No 1 winger target, despite their move for Minteh.

Liverpool have also shortlisted Iliman Ndiaye and Rayan as possible solutions. But there are issues with both of those targets, as Everton do not want to sell Ndiaye to Liverpool, while Bournemouth value Rayan at over £100m.

Liverpool are open to paying £120m for Barcola, seeing him as one of the best wide players around. PSG, though, started negotiations at £145m before dropping his price to £125m.

So far, Liverpool have offered €115m (£98m) as they try to sign Barcola for significantly less than PSG’s demands.

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