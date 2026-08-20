Manchester City have reportedly enquired about Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as they try to fill the void left by new Barcelona recruit Rodri.

A few eyebrows were raised when Palace forked out an initial £18million on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Wharton in early 2024, when he was just 19.

But nobody can doubt their transfer know-how off the back of what he has done at Selhurst Park over the past two and a half years.

The 22-year-old has since been capped for England, is approaching a century of games for the club, and starred in their Conference League and FA Cup triumphs over the past two years.

That has led to links with top clubs such as Manchester United. Despite said interest, Wharton has shown he has a wise head on young shoulders.

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Last November, he said, “There are always rumours floating about on social media. Is it true? Is it not? You tell me. My friends, my family, my brothers, everyone will message me and be like, ‘Is it true this club’s interested?’. I’m like, ‘Thanks for telling me because I didn’t know.’

“You must be doing something right for those sorts of clubs to be interested or wanting you, but until there’s something concrete and direct communication, I wouldn’t stress about it.”

The following month, his agent James Featherstone stressed they have a “plan” in place for his next steps but he is not in a rush to move on.

However, the Blackburn-born player certainly wants to play in the Champions League one day. The Eagles will make their debut in the Europa League this season but if they cannot reach Europe’s elite competition, Wharton is likely to look for an exit.

Featherstone said, “We have a plan and it doesn’t have to be achieved yesterday, today, this minute or moment. So he has his in-game, in-season goals and targets, development and everything else. He’s got to do his bit and the rest will look after itself in a very structured, calm and sensible way.

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“We spoke about shooting for the stars. Let’s play for England. How do you get there? Personally I think to play for England you have to play Champions League, and to play Champions League you have to play in one of the top teams in one of the top leagues.”

Man City set for Adam Wharton disappointment

Now, according to David Ornstein at The Athletic, Man City ‘enquired’ to Palace about Wharton but were told he is ‘not available’ this summer.

The youngster, who was not picked in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad this summer, was among the candidates on Man City‘s recruitment list but the Eagles have ‘no intention’ of selling during this transfer window.

This comes after Rodri swapped the Etihad for Camp Nou in a deal worth around £65m.

Meanwhile with Enzo Maresca’s side, they are trying to recruit Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, who could join the club in the coming weeks.

Rodri will cast a long shadow over the club following a superb seven years in Manchester. Now, they need to find a suitable replacement, which is a tall order.

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