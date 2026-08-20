Fara Williams is backing one Arsenal player to be like a 'new signing'

Former England international Fara Williams believes the “pressure” is somewhat off for Arsenal after finally getting that Premier League title monkey off their back.

Mikel Arteta had repeatedly got Arsenal close to winning the English top-flight title, only for Manchester City and Liverpool to pip them to the post.

However, after 22 years of yearning, the Gunners finally got over the line and won the Premier League crown in May, despite being under intense pressure and scrutiny.

Now, with Pep Guardiola no longer at Man City and Liverpool in a transition period under former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Arsenal are heavy favourites to top the roster again.

So far this summer, Arteta’s team have signed winger Christos Tzolis, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and turned defender Piero Hincapie’s loan move into a permanent deal.

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Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa looks to be on the way, as the north London team prepare for life without the injured William Saliba for a while.

Despite that, ex-Everton player Williams, who was 172 times by England, thinks that a certain Kai Havertz could be like a “new signing” for Arsenal. The former Chelsea player has had a strong pre-season and has proven to be a big-match player over the years.

The German, along with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Magalhaes, missed sizeable chunks of last season but if they can stay fit this term, that would be a huge boost.

She told F365, “I think they were strong. I think they are strong. It’s more about kind of keeping that squad fit. They had a lot of injuries last year and were still able to kind of get through that period.

“I think obviously Bruno is a big signing for them in terms of adding that quality centrally. I think if they can keep Havertz fit, that will feel like a new signing for them as well.”

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Williams also stressed how important it is to keep Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has been linked with a surprise Emirates exit. However, the 19-year-old starred in their Community Shield win over Manchester City on Sunday as a midfielder, so for now, it seems he is staying put.

“So they’ve done good business. With the Lewis-Skelly rumours, I think it’ll be important that they keep him. I think he’s a fantastic young talent. So if they can keep hold of him [that’s good for them],” she continued.

“With the [Ezri] Konsa and [Jarell] Quansah rumours, they are obviously looking to strengthen their defence with the injury to Saliba. But Arsenal have got strength all over.

“It was about getting that first title, and they did it last year. And I think in doing that, the pressure is a lot less for them to do it again. But the hunger is a lot more. So I think their business has been great in the summer.”

Williams previously told F365 that Arsenal and Man City were the most likely to win the title but now Rodri has left, the Gunners will be favourites.

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