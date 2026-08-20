Omar Marmoush reaches decision on joining Tottenham after Man City name price

Omar Marmoush has said yes to signing for Tottenham, and Manchester City are open to selling both he and Savinho to Spurs, though for more than Roberto De Zerbi’s side are currently offering, per reports.

Tottenham have invested heavily in multiple areas of their squad so far this summer, though as yet, no money has been spent on forwards. That will soon change.

Spurs are determined to sign all three of Cody Gakpo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho, with De Zerbi aiming to field an entirely new front three once the transfer window is done and dusted.

Savinho, 22, agreed personal terms with Tottenham earlier in the summer, and on Wednesday, David Ornstein revealed club-to-club talks with Man City for the double signing of Savinho and Marmoush were ‘advancing‘.

Of course, it’s no use striking a deal between the clubs if the player then refuses to make the jump too.

But according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Egypt international Marmoush has given the green light to joining Spurs.

Omar Marmoush says yes to joining Tottenham

An agreement on personal terms is not yet in place, though forging one won’t be an issue.

Detailing one of the reasons why 27-year-old Marmoush wants Tottenham, TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed the player craves playing centrally again, just as he did at former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

For a very obvious Erling Haaland-shaped reason, Marmoush will never be the regular starter at centre-forward with City.

On the subject of cost, talkSPORT and Ben Jacobs recently claimed Man City are requesting £150m combined for the sale of Savinho and Marmoush.

However, Bailey revealed that as of now, Tottenham are £10m short of that price and only willing to go as high as £140m for the pair.

The reporter stated: ‘The Marmoush discussions are developing alongside Tottenham’s talks with City over Savinho, with Spurs prepared to spend around £140million on the two players combined if they can reach agreement.

‘Personal terms have already been discussed with Marmoush’s representatives and we understand his camp are happy with what they have heard from Tottenham.’

Whether than valuation gap will prove a minor or major hinderance to this double deal, only time will tell.

DON’T MISS: Man City get definitive answer on Adam Wharton transfer amid Champions League dream

Cody Gakpo to complete new Spurs front three

As mentioned, Spurs are also pushing to sign Gakpo who Liverpool value at £70m. The Reds are using Anthony Gordon’s £69m switch to Barcelona earlier this summer as a guide.

Gakpo, 27, has agreed personal terms with Spurs and is desperate to make the move. De Zerbi has convinced him he’ll start regularly and be crucial to the project Tottenham are embarking on.

READ NEXT: Top 10 biggest transfer window spends ever as Tottenham threaten

However, Liverpool won’t give the final green light to Gakpo’s sale until they’ve signed, or at the very least come close to signing, two more wingers.

They’ve already banked Victor Munoz but are pushing to sign Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, both of PSG, too.

Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Barcola and Mbaye, and talks between they and PSG regarding the respective transfer fees and deal structures are taking place on a daily basis.