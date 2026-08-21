Romano gives ‘here we go’ to next Chelsea transfer with ‘medical’ underway

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Crystal Palace for the sale of Axel Disasi.

Chelsea finished tenth in the Premier League last season as the Blues sacked Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign.

There were some concerns that Chelsea could struggle to hold onto their best players or recruit well – but the Blues have already brought in Geovany Quenda (£44m, Sporting), Denner (£8.65m, Corinthians), Dastan Satpaev (£2m, Kairat Almaty), Emmanuel Emegha (£21.4m, Strasbourg), Marco Palestra (£49m, Atalanta), Morgan Rogers (£117m, Aston Villa), Maxence Lacroix (£52m, Crystal Palace), Danny Welbeck (£5m, Brighton), Valentin Barco (£34m, Strasbourg), Jordan Henderson (free, Brentford) and Pep Chavarria (£16.3m, Rayo Vallecano).

Marc Cucurella is the main starter who has been sold with Chelsea telling other clubs that players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are untouchable this summer.

After the signing of Lacroix, Chelsea are looking to offload some of their plethora of centre-backs with Trevoh Chalobah already leaving to sign for Serie A side Como.

And now Romano has revealed that Crystal Palace are now set to sign Disasi from Chelsea with the Frenchman undergoing a medical on Friday morning.

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Romano posted on X: ‘Crystal Palace reach verbal agreement to sign Axel Disasi from Chelsea, here we go! Understand Disasi is undergoing medical at #CPFC this morning after loan agreement between the two clubs. #CFC receive loan fee + salary covered by Palace.’

Lacroix is a ‘good signing’ for Chelsea

Former Chelsea left-back Wayne Bridge reckons Lacroix is a “good signing” for the Blues after an “outstanding” season for Crystal Palace.

Bridge said on Oddschecker’s Transfer Timer show: “I think he’s a good signing. When you look at the money, you probably think it isn’t that bad of a price and he’s made it into the French squad as well. He was outstanding last year, winning tackles, winning headers. What is he six foot four? You wouldn’t say he’s a slouch. He’s strong. It’s probably a step up going to Chelsea. But to me, it feels like a good signing.”

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Enzo Fernandez is still a Chelsea player as it stands but there is strong interest from Manchester City, despite them missing a deadline to make a bid a week ago.

On Fernandez, Bridge added: “I think it’s going to carry on through the season then Enzo must leave. How does the manager, the player and the club re-knit that broken relationship between fans and player. Playing all season and getting booed like that isn’t something that you want to do. He’s been vocal about wanting to leave, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he goes.”

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