Liverpool ‘actively hunting’ striker as four targets emerge with Barcola transfer ‘surging forward’

Nick Woltemade and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking to bring in a new striker after they seal a deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to reports.

The Reds have brought in Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet on permanent deals from Osasuna and Rennes respectively, while Ronald Araujo has arrived on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Liverpool are now concentrating all of their efforts on bringing in at least one new winger as they look to cover the loss of Mohamed Salah, who recently joined Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Reds are looking to get a deal over the line for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, while a potential deal for his team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye is also on the table.

Liverpool fans have been disappointed with the lack of movement so far this summer but Andoni Iraola has reassured supporters that deals are imminent in the coming days.

Iraola said: “We will definitely sign some players. Some deals you have to wait until the end…

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“But the end is the important picture, the one we will have on September 1. Because it is true that we are still quite thin.”

On wingers specifically, Iraola continued: “We’ll definitely sign players, yes. I hope more than one!”

And now a well-known transfer insider account on X, made up of five elite reporters, has revealed that Liverpool are ‘actively hunting’ a centre-forward with four strikers named as targets.

The account posted: ‘EXCLUSIVE. Bradley Barcola deal surging forward. The move is progressing very well right now. But that’s not all Our Liverpool source confirms the Reds are actively hunting a No. 9 to provide backup for Isak. William Gomes from Porto has been mentioned in the corridors of #LFC.

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‘Don’t be shocked if the name that lands is also one nobody saw coming. This is short-term only. Loan deals are firmly on the table. Names already circling: Nicolas Jackson, Nick Woltemade, Endrick. Jean-Philippe Mateta has also been discussed, but that would be a full permanent transfer.’

Do Liverpool need to sign another striker?

European football expert Julian Laurens insists Liverpool should sign another striker this summer due to Hugo Ekitike’s injury.

Laurens said on Sky Sports: “I still think that until [Hugo] Ekitike comes back from injury – it’s a long one, we’re not sure exactly when it will be – they probably need a backup to Alexander Isak. Especially if Cody Gakpo goes.

“You’re only left really with Isak as your nine. Ok, you could look at [Federico] Chiesa; you could look at maybe other options like a [Dominik] Szoboszlai as a false nine, or Curtis Jones as a false nine.

“But I still think they would need a backup striker there until Ekitike comes back. It could be a loan; it could be like the [Ronald] Araujo deal they did for the defence.

“Then also that midfield needs a bit of a rebuild, especially for the way Iraola wants to play, very different to Arne Slot. I’m not sure right now this midfield is exactly what he would want.”

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