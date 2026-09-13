Arsenal's midfield has been reinforced with the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal summer signing Bruno Guimaraes has lauded goalkeeper David Raya after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sunderland.

The Gunners produced a performance of champions to get the better of Sunderland on Saturday night, winning 2-0 thanks to goals by Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka.

However, it was far from easy for Arsenal, with Raya saving a penalty before Guimaraes broke the deadlock with a great strike a few minutes later.

Arsenal have now won their first four Premier League games this season and it is currently hard to see them being stopped in the title race this term.

“He is unbelievable…”

And this is partly thanks to Raya, who Guimaraes thinks is the “best goalkeeper in the world”.

“Yes, definitely,” Guimaraes responded on TNT Sports when asked whether Raya is the “best goalkeeper in the world”.

READ: Raya and Arsenal exorcise Sunderland demons to show strength of champions



“He made some very good saves that kept us in the game. Unbelievable moment to save that penalty and I think after that we had confidence to play forward and we scored a goal.

“But yeah, everything because of this guy he is unbelievable.”

On the win against Sunderland, Raya said: It’s a big moment, especially away from home.

“For the players and the team to have that faith and keep going and win the game, two minutes after we score.

“Even if we conceded a goal, we had the faith to get back in the game. It’s important to keep the clean sheet because it helps us win games.”

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta and Regis Le Bris wowed by Arsenal star vs Sunderland – ‘one of the best’



Despite this, head coach Mikel Arteta was not entirely happy after the game, having hit out at the decision to give Sunderland a penalty for Ezi Konsa’s apparent foul on Daniel Ballard.

“It’s a judo roll from the opponent. Ezri [Konsa] does nothing. Just watch it,” Arteta told BBC Match of the Day.

“We have a lot of cameras and VAR, we have to take responsibility to protect the game. Today the game was unprotected and it could have cost us the game and the momentum which is a really, really serious thing.”

He continued: “This should never happen, it’s not fair, and I am sad, very sad, in that sense.

“I’m making it very clear publicly because it’s for the game, it’s not only for Arsenal, this cannot happen at this level.

“It’s not acceptable, I’ve watched it 20 times and can’t think of why it was given.”

READ NEXT: Romano explains why latest Arsenal signing chose the Gunners over ‘many’ other clubs

