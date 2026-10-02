New favourite to sign Erling Haaland from Man City named – not Real Madrid or Barcelona

There’s a new favourite to sign Erling Haaland if the punishment for breaking FFP results in a mass exodus at Manchester City.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP 114 times, though the club have launched an appeal. If City’s efforts to prove their innocence fail, the punishments handed down will be severe.

Man City losing their Premier League status is a very real possibility, either by direct expulsion or a mammoth points deduction that results in relegation.

Without top flight football, the expectation is most of the club’s best players will push to leave.

Erling Haaland is amongst those who’ll go, with a recent update from Football Insider claiming the Norwegian has no intention of staying put for a rebuild. Aged 26, Haaland is in the prime of his career.

Arsenal have been linked with a blockbuster move by two separate sources. Contact with the striker’s camp has reportedly been established.

Barcelona and Real Madrid too are lurking with intent, but according to the latest out of France, the favourite to sign Haaland is actually PSG.

PSG favourites to sign Erling Haaland

That’s the information coming from Le Parisien (via Transfer News Live), with it claimed Haaland would arrive in conjunction with Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi Arabia. Dembele turns 30 next year.

On the subject of cost, there is no relegation clause in Haaland’s contract, meaning a monstrous fee must be paid.

There are reports doing the rounds that speak of a €175m release clause, though they’re wide of the mark.

Reporting on the release clause in Haaland’s contract last year, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, insisted the clause doesn’t become active until 2029.

He declared: ‘There will be release clause valid from 2029 but only available at very high numbers.’

As such, and given Haaland is contracted all the way until 2034, Man City would demand a mammoth sum even if they’re in a weakened negotiating position.

Neymar’s £198m switch to PSG, which still remains the most expensive transfer ever, could be surpassed.

MORE MAN CITY FFP COVERAGE ON F365…

* Guardiola is ‘an absolute hag’ who ‘was the loudest puppet’ Man City ‘had in their pocket’

* Did Man City mislead summer signings? Anderson, Fernandez and co deserve answers

* Inside Man City: Reactions of players and agents revealed as ‘tough lessons’ coming amid contract discrepancies

* Man City expulsion explained: Can it happen? Will it happen? And what next if so?

* Man City FFP: Five more possible consequences after sanction ruling include players ripping up contracts

Alf-Inge Haaland admires PSG

Speaking ahead of Norway’s clash with France at the 2026 World Cup, Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, revealed his admiration of PSG and all they’ve achieved over the past few years., including successive Champions League titles.

He stated: “PSG is a fantastic club, and I wish them all the best. They’re coming off two incredible seasons with those two Champions League titles. It’s a huge club, but the rumours were unfounded at the time.

“The timing wasn’t right; it wasn’t the right moment. PSG is still a top club, and I wish them all the best. I don’t know.

“Time will tell, but nothing is impossible.”