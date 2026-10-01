Erling Haaland to Barcelona from Man City on as ‘estimated transfer fee and salary demands’ communicated in Rodri deal repeat

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s camp have been in contact with Barcelona over a potential deal for the Norwegian superstar, according to a Spanish journalist.

Haaland is one of several Man City players whose future at the Etihad Stadium is in doubt at the moment.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018 by an Independent Commission.

The Cityzens, though, plan to appeal against the verdict.

If Man City fail in their quest to have the appeal overturned, then the club could be punished with a hefty fine, a transfer ban, a point deduction, or even thrown out of the Premier League.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 22,000 followers on X, has revealed that Haaland’s camp has already been in contact with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

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The striker’s entourage have informed the Spanish champions the total cost of a potential deal for the Norwegian.

According to Jesus, Rodri’s camp did something similar in 2024.

The Spain international midfielder joined Barcelona from Man City in the summer of 2026.

Barcelona and Erling Haaland’s camp in contact

Jesus wrote on X at 7pm on September 30: “I can confirm this to you: for the first time, Erling Haaland’s entourage has taken a step forward regarding Barcelona’s interest.

“After receiving several confirmations, the Norwegian’s team has communicated to the blaugrana board an estimated transfer fee and salary demands for a potential future deal.

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“This doesn’t mean he’s leaving Manchester City tomorrow.

“Haaland is comfortable there and renewed long-term.

“However, neither he nor his circle are fools: if one day he decides to change airs, his only option is Barca.

“The reasons are clear: LaLiga’s visibility, leading a sports project alongside Lamine Yamal, and being the big star in the return to Spotify Camp Nou.

“Laporta already has all this information on the table, though it doesn’t imply a signing this winter or this summer.

“The method isn’t new at Can Barca.

“After Euro 2024, Rodri’s agent did exactly the same thing: he passed on a price and salary set two years out to several clubs, including Barca.

“Two years later, Rodri ended up wearing blaugrana colours.

“The Haaland case follows the same simmering timeline.

“In private, Joan Laporta doesn’t hide it.

“Looking toward late 2027 or 2028, when the new Spotify Camp Nou is fully completed at 100% capacity, his ambition for this second term is to unveil a galactico to a packed stadium and sign one of soccer’s greatest unveilings in history.

“Laporta has been tracking Haaland since 2021, when he was still at Dortmund, and knows the roadmap fits.”

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