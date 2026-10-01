Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol and Marc Guehi have all been linked with moves away from Man City

Manchester City have been found guilty of an awful lot of cheating. This could result in Premier League expulsion, which would absolutely see most of their star players leave.

Rumours are rife already and we’ve, to the best of our knowledge, got every tenuous link covered right here.

Without further ado, here is every Man City first-team player who has been linked with a move away since their guilty verdict became public, and who they have been linked with.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Real Madrid – The Spanish capital is the most likely destination for Donnarumma, reports TEAMtalk. The Italian is seven years younger than Thibaut Courtois and he is a replacement that really does make a lot of sense. Guilty or not, Real making an approach for Donnarumma was probably coming in the next two years anyway.

Manchester United – There was interest when Andre Onana became surplus to requirements and TEAMtalk also say United, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan could all make calls for Donnarumma.

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Abdukodir Khusanov

Chelsea – There are doubts over Khusanov’s playing time, doubts which should be eased by relegation; he will definitely play in the Championship! CaughtOffside say Chelsea are one of four Premier League clubs interested. The other clubs? Behind a paywall, mate.

Marc Guehi

Liverpool – Of course. Football Insider named Guehi, Haaland, Anderson and Semenyo as the four most likely players to lead the exodus and some quotes from Mick Brown have been picked up. “There is every chance Liverpool could look to take advantage of that situation”.

Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid – The first mention of a pretty big Sport report here. The Spanish outlet says Madrid could target as many as six City players should they be up for grabs. Gvardiol is one of the names alongside Erling Haaland, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Rayan Cherki.

Nico O’Reilly

Chelsea – We reassigned O’Reilly to Nottingham Forest, but there is reportedly interest from Chelsea. If City are required to sell, the Blues should return to the Cole Palmer Etihad academy well.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Juventus – It’s Ait-Nouri’s playing time that has the Old Lady on red alert, not City’s guilt. That’s according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale. AC Milan are also reportedly keen.

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Real Madrid – Bouaddi is just through the door, but no player is safe should City drop down to the Championship – or even further. It’s not believed that the Moroccan would improve Madrid’s starting XI, but his signing makes sense given his immense potential.

Elliot Anderson

Real Madrid – Unlike with Bouaddi, Sport think Anderson would walk into Madrid’s best XI in a heartbeat. What a story that would be. Not so long ago, Anderson was struggling for minutes in Newcastle United’s midfield, which saw his rare opportunities come out wide. Now, he’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, a £116million summer signing, and one of England’s few guaranteed starters.

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid – This Sport article says the six stars in question can be split into two categories: ones who are admired by Florentino Perez but whose arrivals wouldn’t make much sense, and ones who would make sense from a sporting and squad-planning perspective. Fernandez fits the latter, though signing him and Anderson would surely complicate matters.

Mateo Kovacic

Juventus – According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mateo Kovacic is the top priority for Juventus. After the arrivals of Anderson, Bouaddi and Fernandez, his departure made sense anyway.

Phil Foden

Bayern Munich – A TEAMtalk report says Vincent Kompany would be all over Foden should he become available, with Bayern named as the top candidates for his signature amidst interest from ‘leading Serie A sides’ like AC Milan, as well as Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Rayan Cherki

Real Madrid – Cherki and Haaland fit into the other category as players whose arrivals wouldn’t make much sense but are admired by club president Florentino Perez. Basically, signing Cherki would be the height of greed with Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler currently at Jose Mourinho’s disposal, while Franco Mastantuono is out on loan and Nico Paz is seemingly bound to join one of these days.

Jeremy Doku

Liverpool – Unfortunately, this comes via Indykaila. We weren’t going to bother, but ‘every rumour’ does mean every rumour.

Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool – Yep, the Indykaila X post named both Semenyo and Doku.

Erling Haaland

Arsenal – Football Insider appears to be the first place where Haaland to Arsenal was floated, with the player unlikely to stay if City are relegated. The Gunners and Real Madrid have already made contact, apparently.

Our friends over at TEAMtalk insist no contact has been made by the Premier League champions, saying Haaland’s representatives have also distanced themselves from suggestions this transfer could happen.

Football Transfers get in on the act with a report claiming Arsenal ‘would, without a shadow of a doubt, make a serious play’ for Haaland if Man City suffer relegation.

Barcelona – The La Liga champions have been informed by Haaland that he will not be staying at City if they are relegated, according to Nacional. For what it’s worth, anything said by them must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Thankfully, the most reliable X account of them all, Indykaila, says Haaland’s potential move to Barcelona has been given the ‘go-ahead’. “Project Viking” would cost £130m.

Real Madrid – Crisis or no crisis, doomsday or no doomsday, Haaland to Madrid is a link that won’t ever go away until it either happens or he retires. He does feel more Los Blancos than Blaugrana, but Sport do say he would be a greedy buy, just like Cherki.